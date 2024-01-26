I'm Not Even Kidding—I'm Passing Down These Jewelry Trends to My Future Kiddies (They're That Good)
Hey, you. Are ya in the mood to treat yourself to some jewelry? I'm just gonna take your answer as a "yes" since I can't hear you through the screen. Anyway, same. You can never have enough of it, right? I will not get over the fact that the kind I collect will be passed down to my future bb's and then their bb's and then so on and so forth. So not only does treating yourself feel so right, but it's extra special because you're lowkey saving up special treats for the future, too.
Okay, okay, let's actually talk the 2024 jewelry trends. There are a couple of pieces you need to be adding to your jewelry box. Silver jewelry is a trend that is dominating rn! Cuffs are essentially a must in every closet. Ear cuffs are perf for edging up any look, animal motif jewels will add a touch of fun to your ensemble, and asymmetrical jewels are ideal for a cool vibe. You're so gonna want to upgrade your jewelry game with the below aesthetics. Also, don't forget to shop the top winter jewelry trends so you'll be lookin' icy in these chilly streets in the meantime.
Silver Linings
Out with the (g)old, in with the silver. I'm loving this comeback.
Bottega Veneta
Peter Do
Sacai
Cuffs
Wonder Woman called, she wants her cuffs back. No worries, though, I'll just tell her she's gonna have to fight us for 'em.
Balmain
Loewe
Blumarine
Ear Cuffs
Need an edgy staple to add to your everyday ear stack? Here ya go! You can also simply wear alone.
Givenchy
Alexander McQueen
Loewe
Animal Kingdom
I'm here for all of the whimsical yet cool touches a la Animal Kingdom vibes. Make it wearable by throwing on a plain tee, denim, and topping it off with jewels in the form of your fave creature. Trust, it'll be easy to find in stores since I saw tons of animal motifs (from rings to earrings) on the runway this past season.
Schiaparelli
Coach
Blumarine
Asymmetrical
Many designers opted for asymmetrical earrings and I'm not mad at 'em. From mismatched earrings to single ear cuffs, this trend automatically adds a bit of edge to any look.
Gucci
Stella McCartney
Dior
