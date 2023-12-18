I'm Messy, So Please, Please, Please Tell Me About Your Biggest Workplace Scandal

The end of the year can be incredibly stressful, and if you, like me, love mess, then hearing about other people's experiences can be a great pastime. So I'm curious: What's the biggest scandal that happened at your place of work?

Bud Light / Via giphy.com

Maybe you used to work at a bank, and whenever customers came in to deposit money, you had a coworker who wouldn't tell them when they counted wrong and they'd pocket the surplus. This went on for years until someone finally noticed money missing and complained. Management later confirmed the theft after checking the cameras.

Fly View Productions / Getty Images

Or, maybe you used to work at a restaurant and came in early to stock the fridge. You rounded the corner to the kitchen and GASP. You caught your boss cheating on his wife with a regular patron.

Suchada Tansirimas / Getty Images

Or, maybe you used to work at a school and one of the bus drivers was caught using the vehicle for joy rides after hours. BUT, the principal covered everything up, and the situation is now just a rumor within the district halls.

Alison Wright / Getty Images

Whatever the case may be, we want to hear from you. What's the biggest scandal that has ever taken place at your job? Let us know in the comments. Or, if you'd like to remain anonymous, use this Google form. Your response may be used in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.