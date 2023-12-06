I'm a Food Writer Who's Taken 44 Flights This Year—Here's the #1 Thing I Pack to Stay Healthy (and Regular)

It’s not a magic pill, but I like to think of this as “insurance” to keep my stomach smiling.

Reviewed by Dietitian Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia

My passion for travel started when I was young. While I may have bawled my way through the entirety of Splash Mountain, my first visit to Disney World at age 6 left my brain reeling with memories—and asking, what's next? By the time my mom took me on my first international trip, circa 2004, I was hooked. There's something magical about exploring another place, learning from the locals, and seeing (and tasting!) what it's like to call that region home.

Fast-forward to today, when I've found a way to fuse several of my passions into my career as a freelance food, wine and travel writer. As the "travel" part of that role has grown this year, so has my flight time. In the past 12 months, I've embarked on 44 different flights for business or pleasure. Whether heading to San Francisco, São Paulo or St. Louis, I swear by a few strategies to feel well-equipped and as vibrant as possible across time zones.

My trusty suitcase is always stocked with a pair of sneakers to explore my home away from home by foot. You'll also never find me without my noise-canceling Airpods (which I actually bought on the recommendation of my EatingWell editor), a big water bottle, and my eyes open for every chance to eat fruits and vegetables. (Rather than limiting anything—at home or on the road—I swear by filling up on whole, fiber-rich fare first, then sprinkle in whatever treats or local specialties I like.)

There's one more thing I never leave home without, and it's one that I think makes a significant difference in my digestive comfort while away: a probiotic supplement.

Last year, just prior to taking off on flight 1 of 44, I covered the common reasons why you can't poop when traveling. Turns out, it's a surprisingly common problem.

"There are many reasons why our digestion is often impacted when we travel," explains Mary Stewart, RD, LD, a registered dietitian and the founder of Cultivate Nutrition in Dallas. (Stewart is no stranger to travel, by the way. She spent over a decade crossing the country in her former role as a sales manager.)

These include:

Schedule shifts. Early flights, time zone changes, and not being able to eat a meal or hydrate at the time your system is familiar with can all through your gut for a loop, says Stewart.

Flying time. "Air travel can have an impact on your digestive system in several ways," says Kenneth Brown, M.D., a gastroenterologist in Plano, Texas, and the host of the Gut Check Project podcast. "Changes in air pressure and altitude can cause gas in your body to expand, leading to discomfort and bloating."

More sitting. Since the "fasten seatbelt" sign is often on for hours at a time, you're often sitting for longer periods than usual, which "can slow down digestion, potentially resulting in constipation," Dr. Brown adds.

Increased stress. Due to beating the clock to arrive at the gate in time, tracking bags, dealing with people who snore in the seats that surround you, fretting about flights going according to the planned timeline, or simply being out of your usual environment, "the stress of being away from home can have a significant impact on your digestive health," Dr. Brown says. "The gut and brain are closely connected, so stress can manifest as physical symptoms in the digestive system, including stomachaches, diarrhea, or constipation."

Hotel stays. A different bed and more ambient noises can make it challenging to get a good night's sleep. "This can disrupt the natural cleaning process of your stomach and small bowel, which normally moves debris and bacteria to your colon every 90 minutes. Consistent disruption of this process could lead to an overgrowth of bacteria in your small intestine called small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO)," Dr. Brown warns.

Restaurant dining. Eating out more often can introduce new foods your digestive system isn't used to, potentially causing discomfort through acid reflux, diarrhea or constipation, Dr. Brown adds.

To maintain a healthy digestive system and stay regular while traveling, Dr. Brown and Stewart confirm that a third-party certified probiotic (I like NOW Probiotic-10 & Bifido Boost Veg Capsules, $29.99 for 90, Now Foods; and Atrantil, $39.95 for 90, Amazon) can be beneficial. Why third-party certified? Because most supplements are not regulated, and these certifications help ensure that the products include what’s listed on their labels.

Stewart jumps in with a refresher: “Probiotics are live microorganisms that populate the microbiome and provide many health benefits. Supplementing with a probiotic can be a powerful tool to incorporate into your daily routine, and especially while traveling.”

She awards bonus points to probiotics that come packaged with prebiotics, “probiotics’ food for survival.”

According to a September 2017 review in the journal Nutrients, a probiotic and prebiotic combo—like the ones found in the two brands I swear by—positively influences the balance of bacteria in our gut. In turn, this may improve bowel movements, reduce digestive discomfort like constipation and bloating and support the immune system.

Stewart considers a probiotic a mainstay in her carry-on, as it’s “part of my daily routine.”

While well-made probiotic supplements are safe to take daily and might help promote a diverse microbiome, they’re far from a cure-all. For a multi-pronged approach to ensure we all have guts that are happy campers while on the road, Stewart and Dr. Brown recommend prioritizing:

Movement. I, for one, also swear by airport laps to pass the time between flights and sneak in some steps. Then, once you’ve boarded, “try to get up and move around the plane whenever possible. It will help with blood circulation and keep your digestive system active,” Dr. Brown says. Once arrived at your destination, follow Stewart’s lead and sprinkle in a few “movement snacks,” such as a 10-minute yoga flow or a walk to dinner each day.

Eating foods with fiber and natural probiotics. Fueling up with probiotic-rich foods and drinks can help add to the diversity of gut bacteria—as can mixing up the fruits and veggies. A 2018 study in the journal mSystems revealed that those who eat 30 or more different plants per week (herbs and spices count, too!) have guts that are noticeably thriving more than those who eat 10 or fewer. The benefits just keep on coming: Those plants can also keep those bowel movements on a better schedule. “Balancing out heavier meals with simpler options that are high in fiber can promote regularity and proper digestion,” Dr. Brown says.

Hygiene. Keep that hand sanitizer handy, and seek out sinks with soap and water before and after eating, after using the restroom, after coming into contact with high-touch surfaces, or any time your hands feel grimy. “When I travel, my top priority is ensuring my immune system is optimized so I can stay healthy throughout the trip and not ruin it by getting sick,” Dr. Brown adds. Falling ill (especially with a bug that involves vomiting, diarrhea or other gut symptoms, or anything that requires an antibiotic for treatment) can definitely temporarily tank gut health.

Sleep. This is much easier said than done, but try to ease your body into its current “home” time zone as swiftly as possible. No matter how many time zones I jump, I stay up to have dinner around the destination’s 6 p.m., then take a warm shower to tuck in by 8 to 9 p.m. This helps me combat jet lag, even though I never sleep a wink on the plane itself.

Hydration. “Proper hydration supports healthy digestion,” Dr. Brown confirms. Stewart suggests starting early. “I prioritize hydration at least 24 hours before my big travel day. This means plenty of water, hydrating foods like fruits and veggies, plus I stay away from alcohol since it’s dehydrating,” she says. Like me, Stewart packs a refillable water bottle to take advantage of the refill stations before and after each flight.

