'I'm so embarrassed!' Worcester man gets stopped at airport with suitcase full of SPAM

When Joel Kaimakani Libed visited the SPAM Museum in Austin, Minnesota, last month, like many he decided to bring home a few dozen souvenirs. But when he got to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, it was those souvenirs that caught the attention of the Transportation Security Administration.

Born and raised in Hawaii, Libed now lives in Worcester. He had bought several different types of special-edition SPAM from the museum. As the TSA agent began removing about 15 pounds of the canned meat from his bag, Libed began filming. He later posted the video of the entire ordeal on TikTok, where it's garnered more than 5 million views.

Here’s my journey bringing a case of SPAM on the plane as my carry on. I was definitely judged but my pantry is now fully stocked. 😏 Posted by Joel Kaimakani Libed on Sunday, May 26, 2024

In the video, you can see the agent unzipping a small lunchbox full of the canned meat.

"I'm so embarrassed right now," Libed can be heard saying as the agent continues to pull can after can from the bag.

At one point the TSA agent seems impressed at the collection of unique flavors. The video ends with Libed making his way through security only to find a kiosk selling SPAM merchandise. What's more, he said his pantry is finally stocked.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Worcester man's suitcase full of SPAM goes viral after TSA stop