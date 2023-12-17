I'm a Dietitian on a Budget & This Is the Appetizer I Make Every Year for Holiday Gatherings

It’s easy to make, packed with flavor and a total crowd-pleaser.

Reviewed by Dietitian Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia

Welcome to Thrifty. A weekly column where nutrition editor and registered dietitian Jessica Ball keeps it real on how to grocery shop on a budget, make healthy meals for one or two, and make Earth-friendly choices without overhauling your entire life.

In 2019, the EatingWell team’s holiday party was potluck-style, where everyone brought an appetizer to share among good company. In searching for what to make, I stumbled upon our Easy Stuffed Mushroom recipe. I had all of the spices, panko breadcrumbs, garlic and cream cheese already on hand, so it made it pretty to justify trying out. And who wouldn’t love mushrooms packed with a creamy, cheesy filling and baked until golden brown? Needless to say, they turned out to be better and easier than I could have imagined, and now I make them every year. Here’s how to make them and why you should, too.



A little effort goes a long way to make this delicious, crowd-pleasing app. First, you prep your mushrooms by removing the stems (but reserve them because they’re used in the filling!) and arrange them stem-side up on a prepared baking sheet. Then, you prepare your crunchy and creamy filling. Sauté up the reserved mushroom stems with garlic, seasonings and panko until golden. To finish the filling, stir in the herbs and cheeses off the heat until well combined. Spoon a heaping teaspoon of filling into each mushroom cap, bake for about 20 minutes at 400℉, and that’s it!



While there are many stuffed mushroom recipes out there, these stand out from the rest for a few reasons. Mushroom stems are typically discarded in recipes, but since they’re used in the filling, it helps prevent an edible part of the veg from being wasted. Plus, many of the ingredients it uses are staples I keep on hand, like panko, garlic and spices, so it helps save me money on groceries, too. I also love the contrast of the creamy cheeses with the crunchy panko, and the vibrant herbs play well with the earthy mushroom and garlic flavor. To say it’s a well-balanced dish is an understatement. And best of all, they come together in just 20 minutes of active cooking time (I like to use the time they’re in the oven to clean up).



If you wanted something more tangy, you could try substituting goat cheese for cream cheese (our Goat Cheese-Stuffed Bacon-Wrapped Dates use a splash of water to thin the mixture to the desired consistency, which you could try here as well). And any herbs you have on hand can be used, though I’m partial to the flavors of thyme and parsley in this. If I have leftovers of this appetizer after a gathering, I like to use it as a side dish. I’ll serve 2 stuffed mushrooms (which fits our nutrition parameters for a healthy side dish) with a salad and a source of protein like chicken or fish for a festive yet quick and easy meal.



There's no shortage of appetizer recipes on the internet, but this one will always have a place on my holiday table. It’s easy to make, nutritious enough to be a dinner side dish, and packed with delicious flavor. For something that’s even quicker, check out these festive and fun appetizers that are ready in just 15 minutes or less.

