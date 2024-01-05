I'm a dietitian. Here are 5 things I'd never do in the new year to stay healthy

The new year can come with a big to-do list of diet resolutions, weight-loss plans and promises to get healthier.

But it’s also important to have a never-to-do list in the quest to start January right and set the tone for the months to come.

Vanessa Rissetto, a registered dietitian in New York, shared five things she’d never do as an expert in nutrition as part of a speed round of expert advice in a TODAY segment that aired on Jan. 4:

Never leave fiber out of a meal

Fiber is good for gut health, blood pressure regulation and weight management, Rissetto said. It also helps to lower cholesterol.

“We don’t get enough of it in America,” she noted.

People can consume more fiber by eating whole grains and dark leafy vegetables. They can also take a supplement, but Rissetto advised starting with food first.

Never drink less than 96 ounces of water

That amount is based on recommendations from the Institute of Medicine, Rissetto said.

It amounts to 10 glasses or more of water, but the range is wide and depends on your fitness level and kidney function, she noted.

“We’re mostly home so you can train your bladder and not worry,” she added.

Proper hydration has been linked to good cognitive function, optimal energy levels, weight control, and a lower risk urinary tract infections and kidney stones, experts have told TODAY.com.

Adults who don't get enough fluids may be more likely to die younger, a National Institutes of Health study published in 2023 found.

Never omit any macronutrients

Macronutrients include protein, fat and carbs.

“We have a tendency to say, ‘I’m not eating carbs this month,’ and then you will lose a lot of weight,” Rissetto said.

“But then what is going to happen on February 1? It’s not sustainable. You’re going to go back to overeating carbs and you’re going to be in a worse situation.”

She advised eating a more varied diet to have the most success.

Never leave out magnesium

Magnesium is an essential nutrient that helps your body function properly, experts told TODAY.com.

It helps with blood pressure, sleep, anxiety and gut health, Rissetto said. Magnesium is found in dark leafy greens, whole grains and chocolate.

It’s also absorbed well in pill form, but never go over 500 milligrams, she advised. High-dose supplements can lead to diarrhea, nausea and muscle weakness, Perri Halperin, a dietitian and clinical nutrition coordinator at Mount Sinai Health System, told TODAY.com.

Never meal prep

TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie thought that was a typo since many people swear by meal prepping for good health and weight loss. Studies have found meal planning was tied to improvements in diet quality, increased diet variety and lower body weight.

But Rissetto confirmed that’s the correct tip.

She’s all for planning ahead, but advises against actually preparing the meals days before they’re eaten.

“Because if you make 10 salads on Saturday, are you going to eat them on Wednesday? Absolutely not,” she said.

It’s better to have staples like frozen vegetables, a rotisserie chicken or extra brown rice ready to go in the freezer, so you can quickly and easily prepare a dinner.

“You’re going to have more success” that way, Rissetto said.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com