I'm Completely And Totally Obsessed With The Titanic So These 35 Absolutely Incredible Pictures Blew My Mind

1. This is the last photograph ever taken of the Titanic:

It sunk three days later. Alamy Stock Photo

2. This was the first class menu aboard the Titanic the day it sank:

What're you going with? Gotta be the Hodge Podge for me. ASSOCIATED PRESS

3. And this was the third class menu the day the Titanic sank:

Stewed figs for me. Shawshots / Alamy Stock Photo

4. This is what the great promenade deck of the Titanic looked like in 1912:

mccool / Alamy Stock Photo

5. And here's what the deck looks like today:

Maximum Film / Alamy Stock Photo

6. This is Charlotte and Marjorie Collyer, a mother and daughter who survived the wreck of the Titanic in 1912:

Charlotte's husband and Marjorie's dad Harvey Collyer died in the wreck. Also lost in the tragedy was the family's life savings of £5,000 cash. ThePhotoMender.com / Alamy Stock Photo

7. This is the violin Wallace Hartley, bandleader on the Titanic, played as the ship sank:

Matt Cardy / Getty Images

8. And these are the members of the band that played on the Titanic as the ship was sinking:

They all went down with the ship. Chronicle / Alamy Stock Photo

9. This is what the First Class Lounge on the Titanic looked like:

Universalimagesgroup / Getty Images

10. And this is what the Third Class dining room of the Titanic's sister ship, the Olympic, looked like:

Science & Society Picture Librar / SSPL via Getty Images

11. And this, in all its 1912 glory, is what a first-class suite looked like on the ship:

It's a replica, obviously. Michel Boutefeu / Getty Images

12. The Titanic had a full gym on board, complete with a rowing machine. This is what it looked like:

Would have loved to pump iron with Mr. Astor. Pictures From History / Pictures from History/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

13. While there are no pictures of the Titanic's grand staircase from before it sank, this is what the grand staircase on the Titanic's sister ship, the Olympic, looked like:

Alpha Stock / Alamy Stock Photo

14. And this is what the grand staircase of the Titanic looked like as recent as 2001:

Buena Vista Pictures

Here they are together, for easy comparison:

Alpha Stock / Alamy Stock Photo / Via Buena Vista Pictures

15. Upon the discovery of the wreck in 1985, an array of pristinely lined-up dishes were found neatly sitting together on the ocean floor.

Alain Benainous / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

16. Some of the dishes were actually recovered and put on display:

Jeppe Gustafsson / Alamy Stock Photo

17. Some money was also recovered from the wreck:

Richard Levine / Alamy Stock Photo

18. Even part of the hull of the Titanic was salvaged from the wreckage in 1998. It's currently on display in Las Vegas:

It was a whole big endeavor. You can read about it here. David Paul Morris / Getty Images

19. Other remnants of the Titanic still remain on the ocean floor - including shoes that belonged to its victims:

Ralph White / Getty Images

20. This is what one of the deck chairs aboard the Titanic looked like. Collector Chris Lowe paid $30,000 for it:

Barry Batchelor - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

21. This unassuming white dot is the iceberg that sunk the Titanic:

Photo 12 / Universal Images Group via Getty Images

22. Here's a closer look:

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

23. Phones, too:

Alamy Stock Photo

24. This right here is what one of the Titanic's lifeboats looked like before the passengers were rescued:

Universal History Archive / Universal Images Group via Getty Images

25. And this is a picture of a lifeboat filled with Titanic survivors being rescued and brought aboard the Carpathia following the sinking of the ship:

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

26. Here's a closer look at some more survivors in a lifeboat:

World History Archive / Alamy Stock PhotoARCHIVIO GBB / Alamy Stock Photo

27. And here's another shot of some lifeboats back in New York:

Universalimagesgroup / Getty Images

28. The propellers on the back of the Titanic were absolutely gigantic:

Ryan N / Alamy Stock Photo

29. Here's what one of those propellers looks like today:

Krista Few / Getty Images

30. This is what the Titanic looked like while it was under construction:

See? It says "Titanic" and everything. Krista Few / Corbis via Getty Images

31. And this is what one of the Titanic's smokestacks looked like before being put on the ship. Note the tiny little man in the corner:

ARCHIVIO GBB / Alamy Stock Photo

32. This is how big the Titanic is compared to a modern day cruise ship:

Discovery Canada / Via youtu.be

33. This is an example of what one of the life vests worn by a Titanic survivor looked like:

Ben Birchall - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

34. This is a gold watch that belonged to a passenger on the Titanic. It stopped as the ship sank:

/ Alamy Stock Photo

35. And, finally this is an unopened bottle of champagne recovered from the wreck site: