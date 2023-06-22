I'm Completely And Totally Obsessed With The Titanic So These 35 Absolutely Incredible Pictures Blew My Mind

1.This is the last photograph ever taken of the Titanic:
2.This was the first class menu aboard the Titanic the day it sank:
3.And this was the third class menu the day the Titanic sank:
4.This is what the great promenade deck of the Titanic looked like in 1912:
5.And here's what the deck looks like today:
6.This is Charlotte and Marjorie Collyer, a mother and daughter who survived the wreck of the Titanic in 1912:
7.This is the violin Wallace Hartley, bandleader on the Titanic, played as the ship sank:
8.And these are the members of the band that played on the Titanic as the ship was sinking:
9.This is what the First Class Lounge on the Titanic looked like:
10.And this is what the Third Class dining room of the Titanic's sister ship, the Olympic, looked like:
11.And this, in all its 1912 glory, is what a first-class suite looked like on the ship:
12.The Titanic had a full gym on board, complete with a rowing machine. This is what it looked like:
13.While there are no pictures of the Titanic's grand staircase from before it sank, this is what the grand staircase on the Titanic's sister ship, the Olympic, looked like:
14.And this is what the grand staircase of the Titanic looked like as recent as 2001:
Here they are together, for easy comparison:
15.Upon the discovery of the wreck in 1985, an array of pristinely lined-up dishes were found neatly sitting together on the ocean floor.
16.Some of the dishes were actually recovered and put on display:
17.Some money was also recovered from the wreck:
18.Even part of the hull of the Titanic was salvaged from the wreckage in 1998. It's currently on display in Las Vegas:
19.Other remnants of the Titanic still remain on the ocean floor - including shoes that belonged to its victims:
20.This is what one of the deck chairs aboard the Titanic looked like. Collector Chris Lowe paid $30,000 for it:
21.This unassuming white dot is the iceberg that sunk the Titanic:
22.Here's a closer look:
23.Phones, too:
24.This right here is what one of the Titanic's lifeboats looked like before the passengers were rescued:
25.And this is a picture of a lifeboat filled with Titanic survivors being rescued and brought aboard the Carpathia following the sinking of the ship:
26.Here's a closer look at some more survivors in a lifeboat:
27.And here's another shot of some lifeboats back in New York:
28.The propellers on the back of the Titanic were absolutely gigantic:
29.Here's what one of those propellers looks like today:
30.This is what the Titanic looked like while it was under construction:
31.And this is what one of the Titanic's smokestacks looked like before being put on the ship. Note the tiny little man in the corner:
32.This is how big the Titanic is compared to a modern day cruise ship:
33.This is an example of what one of the life vests worn by a Titanic survivor looked like:
34.This is a gold watch that belonged to a passenger on the Titanic. It stopped as the ship sank:
35.And, finally this is an unopened bottle of champagne recovered from the wreck site: