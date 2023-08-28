I'm Basically Leaking Endless Tears Of Laughter At These 22 Hilarious Tweets Of The Week
Hello, you precious, extraordinary, and resilient human. The temps are getting cooler, the days are getting shorter, and the world just seems to be getting tougher, so I'm here to present an opportunity to neglect your troubles and just enjoy another good 'ol fashioned dopamine scroll. Laugh a little, cry a little, and without further ado, here are the best tweets of the week:
1.
pets whenever u have a snack in front of them: pic.twitter.com/bqNznX8mBV
— 𝕽 (@ihyric) August 26, 2023
2.
Saw this yesterday pic.twitter.com/qHfYVLCpvG
— Lucy Dearlove (@dearlucy) August 22, 2023
3.
— Satan (@s8n) August 27, 2023
4.
For some reason I’m crying with laughter recalling when I was 17 and working in a dusty medical records office with 3 women named Barbara, Margaret and Debs. One day we all ate our sandwiches on a bench in the hospital car park and Debs said it was “just like Sex and the City” 🍸
— James (@DrJamesJBailey) August 24, 2023
5.
Ants: https://t.co/Of1abH0otO
— youngest known hag (@glamdemon2004) August 27, 2023
6.
we are in end times… pic.twitter.com/yvbLukxAZH
— 💲🤍 (@makeupbyshaniah) August 26, 2023
7.
My friend just told me he was once at a wedding where the bloke who was doing the music for walking up the aisle was meant to play Purple Rain and he played it on YouTube and there was a Deliveroo ad in the middle of it
— Robin Allender (@robinallender) August 26, 2023
8.
when the water bottle on the nightstand pops pic.twitter.com/8MOGwCJ2Jo
— 𝕽 (@ihyric) August 26, 2023
9.
Incredible work, Becca pic.twitter.com/JpfO5vHtGH
— Laura (@ElleEmSee) August 27, 2023
10.
If you have major damage on your car it’s only fair to get a bumper sticker that says what happened. I need something to think about in traffic
— sarah schauer 🦂 (@sarahschauer) August 26, 2023
11.
when you got a lot to say but being silent is the best option pic.twitter.com/pBMRwMQSnF
— purple (@prplexi) August 26, 2023
12.
— Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) August 24, 2023
13.
who is Corey and what did he do pic.twitter.com/6oPmNLoB8u
— Midwest Modern (@JoshLipnik) August 25, 2023
14.
There’s a couple breaking up so loudly on the sidewalk in front of my house! He said WHO ARE YOU GONNA TAKE TO YOUR SISTER’S WEDDING NEXT WEEKEND? She said MOZZARELLA STICKS! Which is a valid and devastating blow.
— Heather Hogan (@theheatherhogan) August 21, 2023
15.
how do i stop spending 30 dollars
— jessica mindrum (@murdnim) August 27, 2023
16.
— non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) August 25, 2023
17.
The more I look at it the better it gets pic.twitter.com/XtFmHBsHkw
— Terrible Maps (@TerribleMaps) August 21, 2023
18.
not many guys wear these kinds of hats but when they do they do not play around about it. it’s always on their head. and they also always have a beard pic.twitter.com/45xrWidBCQ
— kelbin (@pissboymcgee) August 22, 2023
19.
— non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) August 22, 2023
20.
“it’s just a kid”me: pic.twitter.com/HI3s4ayRbo
— 𝕽 (@ihyric) August 24, 2023
21.
nick cannon ain’t had a kid in way too long… wtf he cookin up
— iyosias (@whitest_injera) August 27, 2023
22.
why are singers cosplaying as working class https://t.co/fL7kuv0NPJ
— janito (@yassnito) August 26, 2023