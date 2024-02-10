I'm an interior designer, and these are my top picks from Wayfair's 72-hour flash sale — save up to 60%

Is your home looking a bit peaked? The dark and cold of the season got you down? It's time for a mid-winter spruce-up, and as an interior designer, I've got just the thing to reinvigorate the doldrums of your domicile: Wayfair's 72-hour flash sale. The online retailer is doing some revitalizing of its own and in the process offering deep discounts on furnishings across the board.

Try a room makeover with the items below, like a beautiful rug collab from Amber Lewis and Loloi for over 50% off. Or how about prepping your guest quarters with something comfortable and stylish, like this convertible sofa or a swoon-worthy daybed from Kelly Clarkson's home line? Both are deeply discounted, saving you tons of money. I've curated my favorites below from the sale, which runs through February 13 at 9am ET. My advice: Don't hesitate to buy — with a sale this good, items are sure to sell out fast. Want more? Check out all of Wayfair's 72-hour flash sale items here.

Best Wayfair deals right now

Amber Lewis x Loloi Billie Oriental Ink/Salmon Area Rug, 7'6" x 9'6" $216 $499 Save $283 See at Wayfair

Novogratz Brittany 81.5" Round Arm Convertible Sofa $251 $745 Save $494 See at Wayfair

Mercury Row Leather Bar & Counter Stools, Set of 2 $150 $408 Save $258 See at Wayfair

Cuisinart Multiclad Pro Stainless Steel Cookware Set, 12-Piece $220 $670 Save $450 See at Wayfair

Kelly Clarkson Home Jordane Upholstered Daybed with Trundle $280 $418 Save $138 See at Wayfair

Best Wayfair living room deals

Wayfair Novogratz Brittany 81.5" Round Arm Convertible Sofa $251 $745 Save $494 Handsome in the living room, den or home office, this mid-century modern-styled gem does double duty — it folds back into a bed for overnight guests. Hidden legs give this convertible extra support, while tapered wood ones give it that mod edge. Channel backing and carved arms complete the retro look. It's available in multiple colorways. $251 at Wayfair

Wayfair Wade Logan Amelianna Velvet Side Chair $162 $399 Save $237 The occasional chair, as the pros call it, is an anywhere chair that you can pull up as needed, typically for guests, due it its small scale. This charming beauty, now nearly 60% off, comes in a plethora of organic floral patterns and colorways. Use one in the corner of a bedroom or living space. Try a pair for conversation — in front of a desk, to round out your living room, in a bay window...you get the idea. $162 at Wayfair

Wayfair Real Flame Chateau Electric Fireplace $634 $875 Save $241 Embrace the cooler weather and get cozy with a go-anywhere fireplace. Your office, living room or bedroom wall can use a focal point, and this one is functional (my favorite!) emitting heated air when you need the extra warmth. Or choose the ambient option without the heat. You can change colors and set the thermostat to different temps, all from a convenient remote control. $634 at Wayfair

Best Wayfair kitchen deals

Wayfair The Twilery Co. Warwick Dining Table $710 $750 Save $40 Thanks to its classic hairpin legs, this dining table — another nod to the mod — works as a period or transitional piece. The mixed materials fit in a farmhouse, industrial or mid-century setting. Available in three wood tones, try this slate colorway and save forty bucks. $710 at Wayfair

Wayfair Cuisinart Multiclad Pro Stainless Steel Cookware Set, 12-Piece $220 $670 Save $450 Save nearly 70% off these pots and pans from the incomparable Cuisinart. The 12-piece set contains everything you need to start anew or upgrade your kitchen (it also makes a nice housewarming gift). These come with all the bells and whistles: they're oven- and dishwasher-safe, anti-stick, and anti-scratch, plus cool touch handles and induction compatible. $220 at Wayfair

Best Wayfair bedroom deals

Wayfair Kelly Clarkson Home Jordane Upholstered Daybed with Trundle $280 $418 Save $138 Another great option for an extra bedroom in a pinch — the daybed. I'm particularly fond of daybeds for a guest or children's rooms; it's the perfect spot for overnight guests or slumber parties. Curated by Kelly Clarkson for her vintage-style home line, this bed has attractive curves and nailhead details. Pull out the trundle and you have space for two. $280 at Wayfair

Wayfair Home 10'' Medium Mattress, Queen $335 $663 Save $328 The quickest way to refresh your bedroom, and your back — buy a new mattress. Why sleep on your old worn-out bed when this CertiPUR-US (safe from toxic chemicals) mattress can arrive at your door in a matter of days, with a simple out-of-the-box setup? This hybrid memory foam, spring mattress is designed to support the achiest of backs. It also boasts cooling gel, a breathable cover and wrapped coils for low-motion transfer. Save almost 50%. $335 at Wayfair

Wayfair Storkcraft Crescent 6Drawer Double Dresser $200 $280 Save $80 Safe for children and adults alike, this Greenguard-certified dresser will have you resting easy with no worries about toxic chemicals, plus all this added storage in your bedroom. Available in four painted or wood tones, the dresser features Euro glide drawers with safety stops and durable easy-to-clean construction. Metal knobs give it a modern edge. $200 at Wayfair

Wayfair Mercury Row Martinsen 64"×21" Metal Full Length Mirror $119 $250 Save $131 Score over 50% off one of the simplest design hacks I can impart. A mirror reflects light and makes the room look larger. A full-length like this works well in the bedroom or entryway to check your outfit before you embark on your day. Or hang this one for a dramatic look in the living or dining room. Use the stand, hang or lean against the wall. $119 at Wayfair

Best Wayfair home office deals

Wayfair Brayden Studio Corjan Mid-Century Modern Swivel Chair with Headrest $260 $300 Save $40 Many of us are still WFH, so why not be comfortable? Form and function are my motto and this vegan leather chair is fully adjustable to give you an ergonomic fit that will keep you going through your workday. Other perks: A 360-degree swivel, height adjustment and a full back with armrests. It's available in multiple colors too. $260 at Wayfair

Wayfair Sound & Stable Canal 42'' Desk $150 $495 Save $345 A chic little workspace is never remiss. Add this writing desk to that empty wall in the guest room or the den for extra space to work from home or to tackle homework. A little rustic, but tailored enough to blend with modern farmhouse, industrial or transitional styles. This desk is equipped with three drawers, perfect for office supplies, keys in your entryway or a general catchall. $150 at Wayfair

Wayfair 17 Stories Mechella Storage Cabinet $110 $160 Save $50 This charming wood storage cabinet — complete with five drawers — matches almost any style and helps store papers and other home office supplies. (It's also good for organizing crafts, cosmetics or small clothing items). The spacious top can hold a printer or scanner to help expand your workstation. $110 at Wayfair