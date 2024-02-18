I'm an interior designer, and these are my top picks from Wayfair's 2024 Presidents' Day sale — save up to 70%

Wayfair's epic Presidents' Day sale has landed, which means it's time to treat your living space to a makeover! As an interior designer, I'm a big fan of the online retailer for sprucing up my clients' homes — especially when there's a super sale like the one going on this very weekend. Currently, you can save up to 70% on everything from mattresses and armchairs to rugs and small appliances.

I've vetted the most worthy must-haves from Wayfair's Presidents' Day sale and compiled them below, so you can easily shop all of the best discounts. Some of my faves? A fan-favorite Sealy queen mattress for just $357 (was $1,200), a showstopper of a sofa for a low $310 (was $420) and a Henckels knife set for only $75 (that's over 65% off). Another tip: Get your hands on outdoor furniture now while the prices are low; you'll be glad you did once spring has sprung. On that note, you can save over $600 on this three-piece lounge set or decorate the whole yard with this seven-piece wicker collection for 25% off. (Throw some wood on the fire pit and enjoy it right now!)

Many of my picks have free shipping, which saves you even more money. Of course, the items I've chosen are only a small taste of what's available, but you can check out the full scope of the retailer's Presidents' Day sale over at Wayfair. Want more savings goodness? Don't miss our roundup of the overall best Presidents' Day sales of 2024.

Best Wayfair Presidents' Day sale deals right now

Best Wayfair Presidents' Day furniture deals

Wayfair Wade Logan Brighton 70" Square Arm Sofa $310 $420 Save $110 A stylish sofa will set the scene of your living room or den and this attractive lounger works with any aesthetic. I love the bespoke look of the tufted seat and minimalist wooden legs, not to mention the bolster pillows that are just tubular (see what I did there?). Plush velvet adds comfort, but a mildew- and scratch-resistant fabric ensures that this couch will last for years. Choose from over 20 colors including army green, ivory, gold, teal blue and lavender. $310 at Wayfair

Wayfair Three Posts Gail Faux Leather Armchair $266 $475 Save $209 I was drawn to this rich blue vegan leather immediately, and nearly 45% off makes it even more appealing. Available in other rich shades, this chair lends itself to the current trend of maximalism, while remaining understated enough for any aesthetic. Nailheads add a custom-looking detail, making the seat perfect for the den or home office. $266 at Wayfair

Wayfair Bay Isle Home Boho Natural Rattan 12-Pair Shoe Storage Cabinet $128 $170 Save $42 Space is valuable, and anytime you can get a little more of it, I say, go for it. This stylish wood and rattan cabinet — which has gone viral on TikTok — hides your footwear away so you're not tripping over sneakers and flip-flops. It fits up to 12 pairs of shoes and looks gorgeous in your entryway. $128 at Wayfair

Wayfair Mercury Row Helmick Dresser $306 $689 Save $383 Clients of mine love this dresser for its ample drawer space as well as its sharp good looks. Mid-century style shines through the clean lines and walnut veneers on this detailed piece. It's the perfect way to amp up your bedroom or hallway storage — and on sale for nearly 60% off. $306 at Wayfair

Wayfair Sound & Stable Canal 42'' Desk $122 $495 Save $373 A chic little workspace is never remiss. Add this writing desk to that empty wall in the guest room or the den for extra space to work from home or to tackle homework. A little rustic, but tailored enough to blend with modern farmhouse, industrial or transitional styles. This desk is equipped with three drawers, perfect for office supplies, keys in your entryway or a general catchall. $122 at Wayfair

Best Wayfair Presidents' Day bedding deals

Wayfair Kelly Clarkson Home Alsea Microfiber Duvet Cover Set, Queen $44 $66 Save $22 Boasting the look of a vintage chenille bedspread, it's no wonder Kelly Clarkson picked this for her collection. The muted blush tones compliment this style, though it's available in a plethora of patterns and colors. I like the trending coastal grandma vibe of this set, replete with matching pillowcases and a zipper closure, so you can house your duvet neatly inside. Conveniently machine washable, the microfiber will prevent wrinkles. Save over 30%. $44 at Wayfair

Wayfair Sealy to Go 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress, Queen $360 $1,199 Save $839 Nearly 5,000 Wayfair shoppers gave this Sealy favorite —now 70% off — five stars. The foam mattress is layered with gel and memory foam for custom support, distributing weight evenly and relieving pressure points. Rest easy knowing all Sealy foams in this mattress meet CertiPUR-US safety standards. It's delivered in a box right to your door, for easy setup. $360 at Wayfair

Wayfair Mercury Row Bowdoin Upholstered Wingback Platform Bed, Queen $190 $650 Save $460 Modern, tailored and, most importantly, comfortable. I recommend upholstered headboards to my clients, allowing them to lean back and read or watch TV in comfort. This platform bed makes it easy, saving you from needing a box spring. Available in several colors, the linen weave adds textural interest, and the wing-back style is elegant and cozy. $190 at Wayfair

Wayfair Wayfair Basics 1800 Series Microfiber Sheet Set, Queen $17 $42 Save $25 Give your bedroom a refresh with these easy-care microfiber sheets. They wash with less wrinkles — a big plus! They're also OEKO-TEX certified, meaning none of those toxic substances. The queen set comes with one fitted sheet, one flat sheet and one pillowcase, and is 60% off. You can choose from additional colors and sizes, too. $17 at Wayfair

Best Wayfair Presidents' Day home decor deals

Wayfair Mercury Row Martinsen 64"×21" Metal Full Length Mirror $110 $250 Save $140 Score over nearly 60% off one of the simplest design hacks I can impart. A mirror reflects light and makes the room look larger. A full-length like this works well in the bedroom or entryway to check your outfit before you embark on your day. Or hang this one for a dramatic look in the living or dining room. Use the stand, hang or lean against the wall. $110 at Wayfair

Wayfair Birch Lane Seagrass Basket Set, 3-Piece $66 $181 Save $115 with code You can never have enough baskets in the house, and these work equally well in all rooms. This seagrass set provides a natural texture and evokes soothing spa vibes. Use one for laundry, one for fresh towels or blankets and one as a planter. Save $115 with code Copied! SAVE $66 at Wayfair

Best Wayfair Presidents' Day kitchen deals

Wayfair Cuisinart Mini-Prep Plus 24-Ounce Processor $39 $70 Save $31 Cuisinart is synonymous with food processors, so grabbing this one at over 40% off is a no-brainer. The Mini-Prep Plus Processor is handy in the kitchen for all of your chopping, dicing and pureeing needs. Dishwasher-safe parts and easy-to-clean surfaces keep it tidy. $39 at Wayfair

Wayfair Henckels Dynamic Knife Block Set, 12-Piece $75 $226 Save $151 I'll get right to the 'point' — this is a ridiculously good price for a Henckels knife set of this caliber. The cutting devices are made from high-quality stainless steel — they're lightweight without sacrificing strength and durability. You'll get steak knives, a pairing knife, chef knife and more, plus a storage block. $75 at Wayfair

Best Wayfair Presidents' Day outdoor deals

Wayfair Sand & Stable Nevaeh Seating Group with Cushions, 3-Piece $480 $1,111 Save $631 It might feel too soon, but you'll be thrilled come spring that you saved nearly 60% on this very pretty lounge set for your patio, balcony or deck. Trendsetting in a coastal aesthetic, this resin-rattan chair and table combo is as durable as it is comfortable. Removable covers are easy to keep clean, while thick cushions provide support. The ottomans make a nice bonus for this seating pair, allowing you to kick back and lounge. A glass-top table provides the perfect spot for that frozen drink. $480 at Wayfair

Wayfair Winston Porter Carlyssa Outdoor Seating with Cushions, 4-Piece $178 $537 Save $359 This set is delicate enough for tinier patios, decks and porches. The charming seating area has a loveseat, two armchairs and a glass-top coffee table — it's the perfect spot to enjoy your morning coffee or a glass of wine in the evening, al fresco. The aqua-toned cushions provide a nice pop of color. At nearly 70% off, it's a real steal. $178 at Wayfair

Wayfair Latitude Run Marenna Rattan Sectional Seating with Cushions, 7-Piece $630 $840 Save $210 I love the versatility of this larger set. Use as separates or push together into a sectional — either way you have the perfect hang-out/conversation area for your outdoor gatherings. The UV-resistant resin wicker is built to last, as are the fade-resistant cushions, complete with a zipper for easy removal for cleaning. A waterproof cover keeps this set dry for your next use. $630 at Wayfair