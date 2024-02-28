I'm an American who's lived in Italy for a year. I've learned how to prioritize my skincare and emphasize my natural features.

My makeup routine changed after moving from the US to Italy. Emily Rascon

As an American who moved to Italy a year ago, my makeup routine has changed drastically.

Now, I spend more money on quality skincare items instead of a variety of makeup products.

Full-coverage foundation and colorful eye shadow are no longer essentials in my routine.

I always knew moving to Italy would come with personal growth and adjustments, but I never realized how much this relocation would impact my makeup routine.

Observing Italians' makeup made me realize that quality over quantity doesn't just apply to delicious cuisine.

Here are six ways my beauty routine has changed since moving to Italy.

I don't contour my face anymore

Instead of contouring, I highlight my natural features, like my cheeks. Emily Rascon

In the US, I felt pressured to contour my jawline, cheekbones, and nose to achieve a snatched look and slim facial features. A cream contour stick was a makeup-bag must-have.

I've since ditched this product because I've noticed very few people contour their faces in Italy.

Now, I prefer to highlight my natural features. Instead of contouring my cheekbones, I'll enhance my round cheeks with a liquid blush.

I only wear neutral eye-shadow colors

Most Italian women tend to sport neutral eye-makeup looks. I was never into super colorful makeup in the US, but I used to add bright, sparkly blue eye shadow in my inner corners to make my eyes pop.

I still appreciate bright pops of color, but I've since gravitated toward neutral eye shadow instead.

Usually, I simply apply a taupe shade in the crease, a white eye shadow on the brow bone, and a sparkly gold color if I want to add an extra pop on the lid.

I wear little to no foundation

I use concealer and light-coverage base products so my skin shines through the makeup. Emily Rascon

In the US, applying a full-coverage foundation was always an essential step in my makeup routine.

After moving to Italy, I started opting for natural base makeup instead. I've stopped applying full-coverage foundation and simply use a concealer, like the Espressoh ABC version, to brighten my under eyes and cover blemishes.

On days when I need a little more coverage, I'll apply the Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop blurring skin tint. Since making this switch, my skin feels like it can breathe more than it could when I wore a full-coverage foundation.

I invest more money into my skincare routine

I feel confident when not wearing full-coverage foundation because I've started prioritizing my skincare routine.

Back in the US, I spent a lot of money on makeup and never put much effort into researching which products were best for my skin type. I usually stuck to a cheap toner and moisturizer.

Eventually, the Italian pharmacies and their numerous high-quality products inspired me to use serums and moisturizers for my skin type.

I've started to take a minimalistic approach to my makeup collection

I currently use only five or six makeup products to create an everyday look. Emily Rascon

I used to buy tons of lipsticks and eye shadow palettes and was easily influenced to buy viral products recommended by beauty gurus. Looking back, I used most of these makeup products only a handful of times each year.

Since moving to Italy, I've slowly begun to downsize my makeup collection and have adopted a less-is-more approach. I rarely purchase new makeup and use only around five or six different products daily.

I use brown mascara to create a natural look

Not every Italian woman wears brown mascara, but since moving to Europe, I've felt this color better suits my new makeup look.

Now that I wear subtle makeup, black mascara looks too harsh on my fair complexion. Brown mascara helps me achieve a natural look and complements my blonde hair and blue eyes.

