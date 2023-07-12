I'm Absolutely Crying Laughing At All These Idiot Scammers Trying To Rip People Off And Getting Completely And Totally Destroyed In The Process

It seems that part of being a human in 2023 is receiving about 10–15 scammer or spam texts daily. It can be enough to drive one up a wall and to the left. Come along with me as we look at some people who had the last laugh on some unfortunate scammers. For example...

1.The person who made sure the scammer remembered their manners:

reddit.com
2.The person who pointed out the one little detail a scammer missed:

Twitter: @karynvalentinax
3.The person who just tried to turn a scammer onto a great, new service:

u/jollyconflict / Via reddit.com
4.The person who was brutally honest with a scammer:

Twitter: @piperdoon2
5.The person who made their demands to a scammer very, very clear:

Twitter: @heybramson
6.The person who played a scammer like a violin:

u/decay_mushroom / Via reddit.com
7.The person who let the scammer know exactly who they were:

reddit.com
8.The person who had to kick a scammer off the team:

u/monsterhighbaby / Via reddit.com
9.The person who let a scammer know exactly where they're coming from:

reddit.com
10.The person who enjoyed a fine bottle of red, courtesy of a scammer:

u/supernovameagan / Via reddit.com
11.The person who let Lily know just how much they let them down:

u/babysummerbreeze27 / Via reddit.com
12.The scammer whose child needs a game card from beyond the grave:

u/wanax2 / Via reddit.com
13.The person whose mom got thrown in ghost jail:

reddit.com
14.The person who made their feelings about Joanna VERY clear:

reddit.com
15.The person who had to let a scammer down easy:

Scammer who texts about being someone&#39;s child, and the person responds that they aren&#39;t anymore because they left them at the adoption agency
Twitter: @volcrasgf

16.The person who had to break the unfortunate news about Cindy to a scammer:

Scammer who asks about a person named Cindy, and a person makes up a story about Cindy getting injured by a fake nail
Twitter: @elastic_music

17.The person who had one request for a scammer:

A person who keeps asking another person to store 30 cases of pickles
Twitter: @Typical_Ian

18.The person who met their mortal enemy:

Scammer who texts someone about a business partner named Tom, and they text back they are their business enemy Tim
Twitter: @direngay

19.The person who wanted one thing from a scammer and never got it:

Person who asks a scammer for curry and gets mad when they don&#39;t get it
20.The person sent a scammer exactly what they asked for:

Scammer who asks for a 6-digit code and gets sent a cussword
Twitter: @aWiseManToldme_

21.The person who wrote a new Mission Impossible script with an unknowing scammer:

Person who is texted by a scammer and pretends that the scammer is a secret agent who is compromised
Twitter: @DavidAugust

22.The person who let a scammer know exactly how they do business:

Person who says to a scammer they are an assassin who will not use WhatsApp but only carrier pigeons
Twitter: @The_Scooter_Boy

23.The person who sent a scammer a nice picture of themself:

Person who tells a scammer their name is Thomas and sends a picture of the tank engine
u/sizman19 / Via reddit.com

24.The person who gave a brutally honest update on their family to a scammer:

Person who shares a funny update about their family to a scammer, saying they&#39;re &quot;hoping the serum will help junior&#39;s leg grow back&quot; and&nbsp;their wife is taking it hard and only eats Funyans
Twitter: @mikeleake

25.The person who evoked the wrath of God from a scammer:

Person who messes with a scammer and gets told &quot;May God punish you&quot;
Twitter: @QlVID

26.The person who had a scammer say the magic words:

Person who makes a scammer say &quot;his booty is juicy&quot; before proceeding with a scam
Twitter: @harrysbabyblue

27.The person who requested the secret scammer code:

Person who asks a scammer for a fun access code like the word &quot;Snoopy&quot;
Twitter: @LOrangeMusic

28.The person who hit a scammer with a scam of their own:

Scammer who gets sent a scam text of their own about being charged for an iPhone 14
Twitter: @bloggospow

29.The person who gave a very detailed strawberry update to a scammer:

Scammer who asks about strawberries and gets sent a strange picture of someone eating strawberries with their tongue out
Twitter: @rcouture1028

30.The person who was kind enough to sign up a scammer for some helpful updates:

Person who pretends to sign a scammer up for horoscope updates
Twitter: @moonshinemarsh

31.The person who had to remind a scammer of the unfortunate happenings in LA:

Person who tells a scammer long time no see after the incident in LA, &quot;especially after the police arrived&quot;
u/wyoranger45 / Via reddit.com

32.The person who realized that a scammer was sending miracle texts:

Scammer who sends a text about losing their phone from a phone and gets called out
reddit.com

33.And the person whose moneymaking math totally checks out:

Person who uses very convoluted math to confuse a scammer asking for money

Twitter: @YoYebba