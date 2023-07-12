I'm Absolutely Crying Laughing At All These Idiot Scammers Trying To Rip People Off And Getting Completely And Totally Destroyed In The Process

She had the last laugh!
A good night's sleep on an air mattress? You bet. Over 40,000 shoppers can back that up.
The TikTok star explained why she believes it's dangerous to comment on someone's weight loss.
Snag a TV for $65, massage gun for $25 off, and more great savings up to 75% off original price.
My picks start at $10: Score an Apple MacBook at a record low price, a Vitamix blender used by the pros and...anti-aging snail serum!
Apple, Beats, Sony, Vitamix, GE, Dyson, Casper, Coach, Nike, Madewell: Don't miss these mega Prime Day markdowns!
'Who knew these knives would be the star of the show?' the star joked.
Save over 50% on the stylish layering piece that nearly 35,000 Amazon shoppers adore.
The 2nd-gen model can track calories burned, monitor sleep stages and even call 911.
From modern to traditional styles, there's a tiny house for everyone — but hurry, because these little homes sell out big time!