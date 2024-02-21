I'm a shopping writer, and I can't believe these side tables are from T.J.Maxx instead of a luxury retailer

I moved into a new house a few months ago, and I'm still looking for more furniture to fill my space. Well, I think I might find some pieces in what — for me, at least — is an unassuming place: T.J.Maxx. Until recently, I'd mostly thought of the retailer as an affordable clothing superstore, but then I came across a TikTok video featuring their designer-looking side and end tables. Out of curiosity, I headed over to their website to check them out, and was surprisingly impressed: the selection looked like it was curated from a high-end design store. That said, the prices start at a mere $40, so if you're looking to elevate the look of your home without breaking the bank, T.J.Maxx is worth browsing.

Here are the side tables I'm eyeing. They run the gamut from modern to traditional and everything in between. Help me choose?

T.J.Maxx Nautica Wood Side Table With Marble Top Just $75 for this marble-topped knockout? I'll take two! I love that its traditional silhouette has that little cut-out toward the bottom to give it a bit more flair, and the wood looks so high-end. $75 at T.J.Maxx

T.J.Maxx Tahari Arch Fluted Side Table You can never have too many places for stashing small things, which is why I love a side table with a drawer. The fluted design and arched shape make this beauty look so much more expensive than it is. $130 at T.J.Maxx

T.J.Maxx Made In India Side Table This sturdy cylindrical side table is a natural spot for a cute lamp — and its ridged sides look so cool. $100 at T.J.Maxx

T.J.Maxx Tahari Okin Side Table Minimalist doesn't have to mean boring, as evidenced by this wooden stunner. The curved corners give it a more upscale appearance, as does the blocked design. $130 at T.J.Maxx

T.J.Maxx Grand Basket Mosaic Round Side Table Black and white never goes out of style, and this timeless table will set you back just $40. The chic mosaic top is just begging for a vase of flowers. $40 at T.J.Maxx

T.J.Maxx Sagebrook Home Solid Wood Side Table Love a conversation piece? Look no further. This solid wood beauty is unique enough to catch a visitor's eye without being too over the top. $120 at T.J.Maxx

T.J.Maxx Sagebrook Home Metal Side Table I do love a gold moment, and this metal and marble marvel has just the right amount of pizzazz without being too flashy. So sleek! $130 at T.J.Maxx

T.J.Maxx Made In India Solid Wood Accent Table How cute would this solid wood table be as a nightstand? The drawer could hold odds and ends like your glasses and TV remote, while the lower shelf offers additional storage space. $80 at T.J.Maxx

T.J.Maxx DKNY Fluted Side Table Last but not least, this fluted table is sure to appeal to anyone with more modern taste. It's simple, elegant, and priced just right. $100 at T.J.Maxx