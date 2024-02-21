I'm a shopping writer, and I can't believe these side tables are from T.J.Maxx instead of a luxury retailer
They might look expensive, but they start at just $40 — and there's something to suit all tastes.
I moved into a new house a few months ago, and I'm still looking for more furniture to fill my space. Well, I think I might find some pieces in what — for me, at least — is an unassuming place: T.J.Maxx. Until recently, I'd mostly thought of the retailer as an affordable clothing superstore, but then I came across a TikTok video featuring their designer-looking side and end tables. Out of curiosity, I headed over to their website to check them out, and was surprisingly impressed: the selection looked like it was curated from a high-end design store. That said, the prices start at a mere $40, so if you're looking to elevate the look of your home without breaking the bank, T.J.Maxx is worth browsing.
Nautica Wood Side Table With Marble Top
Tahari Arch Fluted Side Table
Made In India Side Table
Made In India Wooden Side Table With White Marble Top
Tahari Okin Side Table
Grand Basket Mosaic Round Side Table
Sagebrook Home Solid Wood Side Table
Sagebrook Home Metal Side Table
Made In India Solid Wood Accent Table
DKNY Fluted Side Table
Here are the side tables I'm eyeing. They run the gamut from modern to traditional and everything in between. Help me choose?
Just $75 for this marble-topped knockout? I'll take two! I love that its traditional silhouette has that little cut-out toward the bottom to give it a bit more flair, and the wood looks so high-end.
You can never have too many places for stashing small things, which is why I love a side table with a drawer. The fluted design and arched shape make this beauty look so much more expensive than it is.
This sturdy cylindrical side table is a natural spot for a cute lamp — and its ridged sides look so cool.
If you prefer a more classic design, you can't go wrong with this lovely piece. The marble and wood combo is always a winner in my book.
Minimalist doesn't have to mean boring, as evidenced by this wooden stunner. The curved corners give it a more upscale appearance, as does the blocked design.
Black and white never goes out of style, and this timeless table will set you back just $40. The chic mosaic top is just begging for a vase of flowers.
Love a conversation piece? Look no further. This solid wood beauty is unique enough to catch a visitor's eye without being too over the top.
I do love a gold moment, and this metal and marble marvel has just the right amount of pizzazz without being too flashy. So sleek!
How cute would this solid wood table be as a nightstand? The drawer could hold odds and ends like your glasses and TV remote, while the lower shelf offers additional storage space.
Last but not least, this fluted table is sure to appeal to anyone with more modern taste. It's simple, elegant, and priced just right.