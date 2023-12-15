I'm a shopping editor, and these are the deals I'm eyeing at Nordstrom's holiday sale — up to 50% off
There are so many discounted goodies from top brands like Ugg, Barefoot Dreams, Sunday Riley and Le Creuset.
As a shopping editor, I've picked up a tip or two (or hundred) when it comes to deal hunting around the holidays. There are so many major markdowns out there right now, which is super overwhelming. However, I'm here to ease that shopping burden and tell you that the Nordstrom Holiday Sale has the best markdowns on the internet this year. I mean, there are discounts up to 50% on highly coveted brands — I'm talking a Le Creuset Dutch Oven for $250 (was $360) and a timeless Tory Burch bag for nearly 50% off. I've pretty much done all of my holiday shopping at the Nordstrom Holiday Sale and snuck in a few treats for myself. What's not to love about major deals on pretty things? If you are planning to gift some of these, keep in mind that products ordered by 11:59 pm on December 17 will arrive by Christmas Eve (you'll get free shipping, too!). Scroll below to shop some of my favorite expert-approved markdowns on sale at Nordstrom for the holidays and be sure to check out the rest of the sale here.
Best Nordstrom Holiday Sale clothing deals
When it comes to go-to buys for Nordstrom shoppers, Zella leggings are really one of the best — especially the buttery-soft Studio Luxe high-waisted pair. Not only are they flattering and stylish (look how cute this indigo-y color is!), but everyone says that are very much squat proof. Oh, and they have pockets. Pockets!
So many customers are obsessed with these, with a handful buying multiple pairs over the years. "Love them!" wrote a five-star reviewer. "The material is thin and breathable without being see-through or feeling like it will tear. They hold good compression and don’t slide all over. I am curvy with a butt and hips and usually have issues with some leggings staying up, not with these."
Honestly, there's nothing better than cuddling up in a super soft cardigan like your own personal cocoon. And when it comes to said super soft cardigans, Barefoot Dreams is just the softest. I'm obsessed with the grayish shade here, but it also comes in a soft cream.
These stretchy skinny pants from Wit & Wisdom are famously known for the 'Ab'solution technology. The result is a slimming fit that smoothes, shapes and lifts in a wildly flattering way. And I'm always a major fan of an ankle-grazing look. Sale prices vary depending on the color and size of the pant.
A chic and cozy belted sweater dress is such a classic holiday dinner look — and this cinched one is just sheer timeless perfection. It also comes in black if that's more your vibe. Oh, and the belt is removable so the styling options are just endless.
Best Nordstrom Holiday Sale accessory deals
To me, nothing says holiday joy more than a pair of Ugg boots on sale — or really anything from Ugg on sale. But if you're generally iffy about the style of basic Ugg boots, you need to check out this pair of chic shearling-lined Chelsea boots. And because you'll actually want to wear these outside, these Uggs have a water-repellent coating.
"These boots have the warmth and comfort of your typical Ugg but look so much nicer," shared one Nordstrom shopper. "They don’t have the thick sole found in so many Ugg boots. They have a much thinner sole and therefore look more classy, without sacrificing warmth."
A cashmere beanie is the ideal holiday gift. I mean, you're literally giving the gift of luxurious warmth. This option from Nordstrom comes in 10 fun colors, but I'm in love with this soft pink. At this price, I highly suggest you buy one for your loved one and also treat yourself.
The preppy knee-high book is officially back and we, as a society, are thriving. This simple pair from Sam Edelman features a soft rounded toe and the slightest stacked block heel for the perfect mix of classic and stylish comfort.
I have one major rule when it comes to sale shopping, and that's to shop the deep discounts on designer bags. This gorgeous Tory Burch one is just over $200. That's nearly 50% off its normal retail price of $398. It's small enough for a night out, but still roomy enough to comfortably fit everything you need.
Best Nordstrom Holiday Sale beauty deals
A major tip when it comes to holiday shopping is to shop the beauty gift sets — especially if you're shopping for yourself. This Sunday Riley Good Genes Duo set is valued at $128, but you can grab it now for just under $60. The multitasking Good Genes serum (a favorite with celebs like Drew Barrymore) exfoliates, plumps, brightens and smoothes skin in basically no time. It also comes with a travel-sized bottle so you never have to spend a night without it.
"I have tried lots of products over the last few years, trying to slow down the aging process," explained one Good Genes user. "Within one week of using Good Genes my uneven tone, like magic, started to even out better than any product I have used. My skin glows and every day I feel like I just walked out of my esthetician's office."
The skin care products you use on your body are just as important as the ones you put on your face. Nécessaire formulates some of the best skin care products specifically for the skin on your arms and legs I've personally used both the body lotion and body serum (valued at $73!) in this gift set for the past year and my skin has never been so baby-smooth and healthy.
This cult-favorite device uses special firming microcurrent technology to reduce the appearance of your jowls, jawline, cheeks, eyebrows and forehead. Apply the included aqua gel or cream activator to your face and run the device over your face once a day. Think of it like a five-minute workout for your face.
For a little over $100 you can snag six of Drybar's cult-favorite hair products, including the Half Shot Round Blow-Dryer Brush, Detox Dry Shampoo and Triple Sec 3-in-1 finishing spray. Basically, your hair is going to be as fluffy and flowy as Kate Middleton's.
Best Nordstrom Holiday Sale home deals
This velvety-soft Barefoot Dreams blanket is the ideal lightweight throw blanket that will keep you warm in the winter and cooler in the summer. Yes, it is worth the regular $99 price tag — which means you pretty much have to buy it when it's on sale. The 45" x 60" size means it's not too small or too big, making it the perfect accessory for your couch and your bed.
If you're still not convinced on the glorious coziness of the Barefoot Dreams blanket, Oprah, Chrissy Teigen and The Kardashians are also obsessed with it. Teigen even shared that she uses hers all the time. "It stretches and wraps over your shoulders and feet and nothing else compares."
As soon as I saw this super fun snowflake mini waffle maker, I bought it for an upcoming game of white elephant and for myself. It's on sale for $14 and makes personal mini waffles! What's not to love?
Yes, everyone is obsessed with the classic Our Place Always Pan, but I firmly believe that the mini version of the pan is so much better. With the same nonstick construction, the Mini Always Pan is ideal for cooking smaller meals and side dishes. Plus, a smaller pan means a smaller mess to clean up later! This one comes in lots of fun colors like lavender and sage.
Le Creuset is pretty much the gold standard in bakeware, especially when it comes to the beloved enameled cast iron Dutch ovens. Think of it like the Beyoncé of cookware. And this Dutch oven is more than $100 off in all nine colors.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.