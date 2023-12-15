I'm a shopping editor, and these are the deals I'm eyeing at Nordstrom's holiday sale — up to 50% off

When it comes to go-to buys for Nordstrom shoppers, Zella leggings are really one of the best — especially the buttery-soft Studio Luxe high-waisted pair. Not only are they flattering and stylish (look how cute this indigo-y color is!), but everyone says that are very much squat proof. Oh, and they have pockets. Pockets!

So many customers are obsessed with these, with a handful buying multiple pairs over the years. "Love them!" wrote a five-star reviewer. "The material is thin and breathable without being see-through or feeling like it will tear. They hold good compression and don’t slide all over. I am curvy with a butt and hips and usually have issues with some leggings staying up, not with these."