I'm a shopping editor and these are Nordstrom Rack's best early Cyber Monday deals

Serious shoppers know that Nordstrom Rack is the top source for stylish, fancy apparel at a deep discount. So what happens with an early Cyber Monday event? Discount upon discount! With their Rack Up the Deals sale, the retailer is taking its already mind-blowing prices to new lows. It's one of the best sales we've seen for Cyber Monday.

Whether you need some basics for your winter wardrobe, luggage for holiday travel or gifts for folks you love, you'll snag savings of up to 75% on brands like DKNY, Longchamp, Kenneth Cole and more.

Wanna save even more? Join the Nordy Club. You can sign up today for free and start collecting points when you buy qualifying items. Shop the whole sale here, and check out our selection of can't-miss steals below.

Clothes and outerwear

Nordstrom Rack Halogen Relaxed Ankle Pants $19 $79 Save $60 Comfort is key, even when pulling together a stylish ensemble — these relaxed ankle pants from Halogen will keep your 'fit sleek and enjoyable to wear. The elastic waist is appreciated (remember: turkey time is right around the corner) and the cute cropped cut is great for highlighting your favorite pair of kicks. "I need to be back in the office a few days now and thought these pants would be great," shared a shopper. "They wrinkle a bit, but they are lightweight, have a nice lining so they're made well and are great for the office." $19 at Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack Stitchdrop Lake Geneva Long Sleeve Sweater Dress $50 $140 Save $90 We can't believe the deal on this comfy long-sleeved sweater dress from Stitchdrop — it's a whopping 64% off. The loose slouchy silhouette ensures optimal lounging coziness, with side slits to keep things airy. "So soft and comfy," gushed one five-star fan. "Love this style as I have an hourglass figure … just add a wide belt and boots!!" $50 at Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack DKNY Water Resistant Hooded Bib Puffer Jacket $70 $220 Save $150 If you're starting to feel the temps drop drastically, it's time to nail down a trusty jacket to help stave off the winter chill. This DKNY puffer-without-the-puffiness zip-up fits the bill with a longline cut for a flattering silhouette and a weather-protective exterior to help keep shivers to a minimum. $70 at Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack Magaschoni Cashmere Duster Cardigan $130 $365 Save $235 Everyone deserves a cashmere duster. This one takes winter lounging to a heavenly level and it has a price to match. "The feel and fit are perfect!" shared a happy shopper. "I didn’t think for the price it was going to be this lush." $130 at Nordstrom Rack

Shoes and boots

Nordstrom Rack Crocs Classic Crush Shimmer Clog $35 $70 Save $35 Shoppers can't get enough Crocs in their carts. This twist on the classic clogs has an extra thick (read: super comfy) sole and comes in pink with a sparkly finish. "I love these heightened Crocs!" wrote a rave reviewer. "The pale pink shimmering color looks gorgeous against my skin — and they are extremely comfortable to boot! Not sure how I am ever going to get back into regular shoes but for now, Crocs are my go-to." $35 at Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack Kenneth Cole Side Skip Suede Ankle Boot $50 $99 Save $49 These Kenneth Cole ankle boots are so, well, cool — the peekaboo sides add some sexiness and we love the little tassel in the back. You can snag these in a variety of colors, from neutral black and brown to trendy burgundy. "So incredibly comfortable!! No breaking-in period required," advised one shopper. $50 at Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack Ecco Elaina Chelsea Boot $40 $130 Save $90 Introducing: your favorite fashionable boots for the chilly season. Crafted with comfort in mind, you can easily slip 'em on or kick 'em off thanks to the stretchy ankle panels. Available in Tarmac or Syrah, they'll go with just about any winter outfit. $40 at Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack Ugg Josefene Short Boot $75 $150 Save $75 For those who want to experience the comfort and durability of an Ugg boot without committing to the fluffy lounge style of the original, this one will get you where you need to go. "I’m a long-time fan of Ugg shoes and boots," wrote a happy shopper. "Fortunately I’m never disappointed by the quality and comfort of these products. These boots fit perfectly, and without the wool lining I can wear them most of the year." $75 at Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack Hoka Stinson ATR 6 Running Shoe (Women) $100 $170 Save $70 For comfy sneakers, whether you're walking, running or hiking, these Hoka's are a great bet and a great deal. Made for just about any surface, they provide stability, comfort and plenty of support. "I have had good luck with Hoka but they are usually quite expensive and often in colors I do not care for," wrote a rave reviewer. "This was a perfect combination of price, fit and color. I have shared this deal with a few of my Hoka-loving friends." $100 at Nordstrom Rack

Home goods

Luggage, purses and accessories

Nordstrom Rack Travelpro Rollmaster™ Lite 24" Expandable Medium Checked Hardside Spinner Luggage $105 $400 Save $295 A trusty suitcase is worth its weight in gold — take it from the gal whose own spinner bag broke midway through her honeymoon. This durable hardshell suitcase promises not to fall apart when you need it most (like, say, in the middle of a busy airport), and the 360-degree wheels make it smooth as silk to maneuver even if you're rushing to your next destination. $105 at Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack Tumi Voyageur Dumont Nylon Duffle Bag $310 $525 Save $215 Whether you're headed to the gym or taking a trip across the country, this duffel from Tumi can handle any rough-and-tumble situation you toss it into. Made of nylon, it has an optional (and adjustable!) shoulder strap as well as a sleeve to connect it to your luggage. $310 at Nordstrom Rack

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

How we find and select deals: Our deal-hunting team of award-winning writers and editors are seasoned experts in their fields (tech, style, home, beauty), many with 20+ years of experience. This team works diligently to bring you the best sales, deals and price drops. Our unbiased experts maintain strict editorial integrity: We only feature items we believe will save you money. Here’s more on how we select deals for our Black Friday and Cyber Monday coverage.