I'm a shopping editor and these are Nordstrom Rack's 17 best Black Friday deals
Nordstrom Rack is the home of all things stylish and fancy at a deep discount, so if you're jumping in the Black Friday deals pool now, you're gonna make a splash! Nordstrom Rack's Black Friday Rack Up the Deals event is alive and kicking — whether you need some basics for your winter wardrobe or luggage for holiday travel, you can save up to 75% on brands like DKNY, Longchamp, Kenneth Cole and so much more.
If you're not yet a Nordy Club member, you can sign up today — for free. You'll start collecting points when you buy qualifying items and get discounts on future shopping sprees. Shop the whole sale here, and check out our selection of can't-miss steals below:
Clothes and outerwear
Comfort is key, even when pulling together a stylish ensemble — these relaxed ankle pants from Halogen will keep your 'fit sleek and enjoyable to wear. The elastic waist is appreciated (remember: turkey time is right around the corner) and the cute cropped cut is great for highlighting your favorite pair of kicks. "I need to be back in the office a few days now and thought these pants would be great," shared a shopper. "They wrinkle a bit, but they are lightweight, have a nice lining so they're made well and are great for the office."
Having a cute set of cozy pajamas is essential for lazy winter weekend mornings. This outfit is particularly photogenic (matching family PJ holiday card, anyone?). Get 'em with hearts, daisies or pink and white Buffalo plaid.
We can't believe the deal on this comfy long-sleeved sweater dress from Stitchdrop — it's a whopping 64% off. The loose slouchy silhouette ensures optimal lounging coziness, with side slits to keep things airy. "So soft and comfy," gushed one five-star fan. "Love this style as I have an hourglass figure … just add a wide belt and boots!!"
If you're starting to feel the temps drop drastically, it's time to nail down a trusty jacket to help stave off the winter chill. This DKNY puffer-without-the-puffiness zip-up fits the bill with a longline cut for a flattering silhouette and a weather-protective exterior to help keep shivers to a minimum.
Everyone deserves a cashmere duster. This one takes winter lounging to a heavenly level and it has a price to match. "The feel and fit are perfect!" shared a happy shopper. "I didn’t think for the price it was going to be this lush."
Shoes and boots
Shoppers can't get enough Crocs in their carts. This twist on the classic clogs has an extra thick (read: super comfy) sole and comes in pink with a sparkly finish. "I love these heightened Crocs!" wrote a rave reviewer. "The pale pink shimmering color looks gorgeous against my skin — and they are extremely comfortable to boot! Not sure how I am ever going to get back into regular shoes but for now, Crocs are my go-to."
These Kenneth Cole ankle boots are so, well, cool — the peekaboo sides add some sexiness and we love the little tassel in the back. You can snag these in a variety of colors, from neutral black and brown to trendy burgundy. "So incredibly comfortable!! No breaking-in period required," advised one shopper.
Introducing: your favorite fashionable boots for the chilly season. Crafted with comfort in mind, you can easily slip 'em on or kick 'em off thanks to the stretchy ankle panels. Available in Tarmac or Syrah, they'll go with just about any winter outfit.
For those who want to experience the comfort and durability of an Ugg boot without committing to the fluffy lounge style of the original, this one will get you where you need to go. "I’m a long-time fan of Ugg shoes and boots," wrote a happy shopper. "Fortunately I’m never disappointed by the quality and comfort of these products. These boots fit perfectly, and without the wool lining I can wear them most of the year."
For comfy sneakers, whether you're walking, running or hiking, these Hoka's are a great bet and a great deal. Made for just about any surface, they provide stability, comfort and plenty of support. "I have had good luck with Hoka but they are usually quite expensive and often in colors I do not care for," wrote a rave reviewer. "This was a perfect combination of price, fit and color. I have shared this deal with a few of my Hoka-loving friends."
Home goods
Snuggle up in savings! This impossibly soft blanket is adored by celebs and shoppers alike. Score the Cream-Beach Rock, Feather-Cream, Moonbeam-Pearl or Stone-Pearl styles for this reduced rate.
It's the season for soups and stews — and this slow cooker from Cuisinart is the ultimate set-it-and-forget-it appliance for all your favorite winter recipes.
Flannel sheets are a winter must-have — and this a deal you don't want to pass up! This set includes a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and two pillowcases.
Luggage, purses and accessories
A trusty suitcase is worth its weight in gold — take it from the gal whose own spinner bag broke midway through her honeymoon. This durable hardshell suitcase promises not to fall apart when you need it most (like, say, in the middle of a busy airport), and the 360-degree wheels make it smooth as silk to maneuver even if you're rushing to your next destination.
Longchamp is a favorite brand of Kate Middleton so you can count on this cute crossbody to have the same quality royals expect.
This no-fuss everyday bag lets you go hands-free in the most adorable way. In classic black, it features elegant pebbled leather with a roomy interior and an adjustable shoulder strap.
Whether you're headed to the gym or taking a trip across the country, this duffel from Tumi can handle any rough-and-tumble situation you toss it into. Made of nylon, it has an optional (and adjustable!) shoulder strap as well as a sleeve to connect it to your luggage.
Insignia's 24-inch TV is a popular choice thanks to its 1,080-pixel resolution and Fire TV capabilities — you can stream more than a million shows and movies. And now, the TV's already low price is even lower than before. The Alexa-equipped remote makes it easy to flip through channels using just your voice.
AirPods are easily the most popular earbuds on the market. If you've never tried them, now is the moment. Normally $129, this set is down to just 80 bucks for Black Friday. Find out why more than half a million (!) reviewers rave about these earbuds. Spoiler: incredible sound quality and a whopping 24 hours of battery life, plus impressive, easy-to-use features galore.
Made with 96.3% snail secretion filtrate (yep, really), this CosRx serum has become a viral favorite for its incredible effect on skin dullness and dryness. With over 44,000 rave reviews from verified shoppers, this formula has a massive fan base — many of whom rave about how hydrated and bright their skin feels after use.
Aside from their fab price (over 40% off!), we love the real-time power readout on the front of the case of these earbuds, making it so much easier than pulling out your phone and swiping to find out how much charge is left. The top number shows how much juice is in the case, while the two smaller indicators show readings for each bud. Pretty smart! But that's not their only innovative feature: These buds have everything you'd expect in a quality pair. On-ear controls let you answer calls, skip songs and activate Siri. They also have multiple sound modes to pick from. Nearly 8,000 five-star fans can't be wrong, right?
The a.m. "grind" doesn't have to be taken so literally, as in, having to grind your own coffee beans. Mornings are hectic enough as it is! With this compact Keurig, you'll be able to enjoy a freshly brewed cup of joe, no filters or coffee grinders required. Simply fill the reservoir with water, pop in the K-Cup of your choice, select the size of your cup and — presto — java will appear in your mug in under a minute. True to its name, this slim model also won't take up much counter space. We've yet to see this model dip below $50, and if you're someone who enjoys a hot bev (or two) on a daily basis, it'll pay for itself with all the time it'll save you. We recommend snagging it while it's 50% off!
As sleek as your full-sized appliances, this versatile cooker air fries, bakes, broils, toasts and more. It's roomy enough to fit a 4-pound chicken, six slices of bread or a 12-inch pizza, and will make your crispy-crunchy dreams a reality in no time. Don't be surprised if you start using this more than your actual oven!
This No. 1 bestselling, TikTok-famous compact carpet cleaner packs a punch, especially considering it weighs less than 10 pounds! Its powerful suction can be used to remove stains not just from rugs, but furniture and even car upholstery, too. Plus, it comes with a self-cleaning hose tool and a bottle of Bissell's Spot & Stain with Febreeze. We haven't seen this viral cleaner priced much lower than it currently is in years (it was only a few bucks cheaper back in July for Prime Day) — and when you consider how much money it'll save you in professional cleaning bills (and replacement furniture), it'll pay for itself in just a few uses.
Want to get out the door on time in the morning? Meet your new best friend: This two-in-one straightening brush smooths hair while eliminating tangles, and reviewers say it takes way less time than using a flat iron. It also has six different heat settings to suit hair of all thicknesses and textures, and it's lightweight enough to stash in your bag on trips.
At just about half a pound, this topseller is like an ultra-lightweight extension of your arm — and what it lacks in heft, it certainly makes up for in dexterity. With this handy grabber tool, you'll be able to grasp hard-to-reach items above and below with ease. The durable metal rod extends as far as 32 inches for easy reaching and folds down for space-saving storage when not in use. Its rubber claws ensure a secure hold, and its grips are also equipped with magnets for lifting metallic items small and large.
With its 6-quart capacity, this gorgeous air fryer can hold enough food for five to seven people, yet its small footprint won't take up too much space on your counter. Its patent-pending TurboCrisp technology helps ensure quick, even cooking with that crunch factor we all crave (though you'll be able to cook with as much as 75% less fat than deep-frying). The user-friendly touchscreen lights up while in use and features time and temperature settings (from 90-400 degrees Fahrenheit), as well as four functions: Air Fry, Roast, Reheat and Dehydrate, the latter of which is a cool feature that isn't always included with air fryers.
If you get stressed when you're out and about and notice your phone's battery is at 13%, this portable charger duo is a must. They're slim and compact enough to keep stashed in your bag at all times, and each one has two USB ports for charging multiple devices at a time. Keep one for yourself and give one as a stocking stuffer ... or not! At 45% off, this is the cheapest we've seen this set since spring.
Crest Whitestrips rarely drop in price unless it's a big sales event, and as far as we can tell, they haven't been cheaper all year. Brighter smile, here you come (and for 50% off!).
This No. 1 bestseller is 66% off — one of its lowest prices ever — and comes with just about every type of blade a home cook could need. Henckels has been crafting quality knives for over a century, so you can rest assured they know what they're doing.
This multi-use hair tool rarely goes on sale, and while it's certainly not cheap, it's currently down to the lowest price we've ever seen. With attachments for curling, smoothing, shaping and more, it'll feel like you have your own little handheld salon.
Have a car full of fast food containers and crumpled tissues? We'd advise scooping up this No. 1 bestselling car trash can while it's on sale for a mere $4 — at 70% off, it's the best price we've seen.