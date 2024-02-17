I'm a pro baker turned shopping writer, and these Amazon Presidents' Day kitchen deals are making me salivate

Presidents' Day Weekend is here, and as a former professional baker turned shopping writer, I plan on devouring all the holiday kitchen deals I can find over the next three days. Lucky for me, the Amazon Presidents' Day Sale is coming through with deep discounts on everything from Nespresso coffee makers and Ninja air fryers to KitchenAid stand mixers, HexClad pans, Instant Pot pressure cookers and knife sets. I'm seeing markdowns of up to 65% on some of the most popular brands, so if you're in the market for new cookware and appliances, these Amazon Presidents' Day deals are good enough to eat.

Amazon JoyJolt JoyFul Kitchen Storage Containers, 24-Piece $39 $70 Save $31 It's time to chuck all of your mismatched food storage containers and replace them with this heavily marked-down set. It comes with 12 round and rectangular containers, which are clear so you can easily see their contents. Since they're made of borosilicate glass, the containers are dishwasher-, oven- and microwave-safe (just not the lids), and their airtight silicone seals help prevent leaks. At 45% off, the price doesn't get much lower. $39 at Amazon

Amazon Mueller Retro 2-Slice Toaster $28 $50 Save $22 How adorable is this vintage-style toaster? It has seven browning settings and self-centering slots to help you prepare your perfect slice, plus a nifty defrost button. This toaster is one you'll actually like displaying on your counter, and you can choose from six colors. It also comes in a four-slice model if you need more room. As far as we can tell, this is about as cheap as it gets at 45% off. $28 at Amazon

Amazon Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $22 $65 Save $43 Slicing and dicing just got way more fun, thanks to this colorful knife set from Cuisinart. You'll get an 8-inch chef knife, an 8-inch slicing knife, an 8-inch serrated bread knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, a 6.5-inch utility knife, a 3.5-inch paring knife and protective sheaths for each. Since they're color-coded, you can designate one for meat, one for vegetables and so on — no cross-contamination to see here. Plus, these knives are a whopping 65% off! $22 at Amazon

Amazon KitchenClouds Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat $16 $33 Save $17 If you spend lots of time in the kitchen, your feet deserve a cushy surface to stand on during all of that cooking (and dishwashing). This highly rated anti-fatigue mat is made from a comfy foam to help take some of the pressure off of your muscles and joints, and its nonslip bottom will stay put without sliding around. The waterproof material is easy to wipe clean. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen (over 50% off). $16 at Amazon

Amazon Lamu Lazy Susan Turntable for Fridge $20 $27 Save $7 with coupon This No. 1 bestselling fridge lazy Susan was designed to maximize space (while minimizing food waste). It's rectangular to make the best use of your fridge shelves and rotates 360 degrees so you can easily see — and remember — everything you have before it spoils. Save $7 with coupon $20 at Amazon

Amazon ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometer $13 $21 Save $8 Yes, this top-seller might technically be called a meat thermometer, but don't underestimate its value when it comes to liquids and baked goods. The most accurate way to tell whether food is done is by taking its temperature, and this gizmo presents a reading in seconds. It can measure an impressive range of temperatures — from -58° F to 572° F — and its magnetic back allows you to store it right on the fridge for easy access. At nearly 40% off, this is the lowest price we've seen in months. $13 at Amazon

Amazon KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $250 $330 Save $80 I still bake pretty much every week, and my trusty KitchenAid stand mixer is my stand-by appliance. Cake batters, cookie doughs, breads, frostings, meringues — you name it, I've probably made it using my mighty KitchenAid stand mixer. Unlike flimsier mixers, this one was built to last (there's a reason KitchenAids are often passed down from one generation to the next). At 4.5 quarts, it can hold enough dough to make up to eight dozen cookies at a time, and it won't take up much room in your kitchen. Oh, and you'll get beater, dough hook and whisk attachments for making practically any baked good under the sun. You'll save $80 with this deal, so if you've been lusting after this mixer, now's the time. $250 at Amazon

Amazon HexClad 10-Inch Hybrid Nonstick Frying Pan $149 $157 Save $8 Every home cook needs a trusty frying pan for making omelets, stir-frys, pancakes and more. This Gordon Ramsay-approved skillet features aluminum sandwiched between stainless steel for expert heat conduction and distribution, and its nonstick interior makes it a breeze to clean. HexClad's single pans rarely go on sale, but this one is currently down to one of its lowest prices in a year. See our roundup of all the best HexClad Presidents' Day deals. $149 at Amazon

Amazon Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine $174 $249 Save $75 Caffeine lovers, take note: If you want to make barista-quality coffee and espresso at home, this machine is what you want. Not only will it prepare your choice of five drink sizes with the push of a button, it also comes with a milk frother so you can enjoy foamy beverages in the comfort of your own kitchen. This set comes with 12 Nespresso capsules so you can start using it right away. Snag it for $75 off while you can. $174 at Amazon

Amazon Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set with Block $144 $345 Save $201 with coupon This bestselling knife set from a trusted brand is majorly marked down (nearly 60% off) — and it comes with just about every type of blade a home cook could need: 3-inch paring knife, 5-inch serrated utility knife, 7-inch santoku knife, 8-inch chef's knife and 8-inch bread knife. Also included: six 4.5-inch steak knives, a professional honing steel, kitchen shears and a hardwood knife block. Whew! Save $201 with coupon $144 at Amazon

Amazon Topist Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner $8 $19 Save $11 Tired of having to scrape caked-on tomato sauce off your microwave? Angry Mama to the rescue! All you do is remove her hair (sorry, Mama!), fill her with vinegar and water, put her hair back on, pop her into the microwave and heat for 5 to 8 minutes. While she's in there, the vents in her hair will release a mist of the water-vinegar mixture, which helps soften and release all of that food buildup. Then, you can simply wipe everything down, no harsh chemicals or intense scrubbing required. Get her while she's nearly 60% off. $8 at Amazon

Amazon Ototo Crab Utensil Rest $15 $20 Save $5 Who says kitchen tools can't be fun? This adorable crab can be used as a spoon/utensil rest or be clipped onto the side of a pot to prop open the lid. It's like having your own little crustacean cheerleader while cooking. This is the best price we've seen since Black Friday. $15 at Amazon

Amazon JoyJolt Savor Double-Wall Insulated Glasses, Set of 2 $17 $35 Save $18 Not only are these clear mugs aesthetically pleasing (your drink will look like it's levitating), they're also double-wall insulated to keep beverages hot or cold while protecting your hands. The borosilicate glass is condensation-resistant to help prevent water rings on your furniture, and we haven't seen them on sale for less in a year. $17 at Amazon

Amazon Ninja Air Fryer $90 $130 Save $40 There's a reason this small yet mighty air fryer is Amazon's No. 1 bestseller in the category. For starters, it has a wide temperature range (from 105° F to 400° F) and can roast, reheat and dehydrate, all in one machine. Plus, it can fit up to 2 pounds of fries in its nonstick basket and comes with a crisper plate and recipe booklet. $90 at Amazon

Amazon Instant Pot Pro Crisp 11-in-1 Air Fryer and Electric Pressure Cooker $165 $270 Save $105 Save space with this air fryer and pressure cooker from Instant Pot. Actually, it's technically an 11-in-1 appliance, since it can also be used as a slow cooker, steamer, sauté pan, food warmer, sous vide machine (takes breath) roaster, mini oven, broiler and dehydrator. It comes with two lids that you can swap out depending on the type of cooking you're doing. Accessories include a stainless-steel steam rack, nonstick multi-level air fryer basket, stainless steel dehydrating/broiling tray and heat-resistant protective pad and storage cover. Our price trackers tell us this is as good as it gets. $165 at Amazon

Amazon Instant Vortex Plus 4-Quart Air Fryer $70 $130 Save $60 This compact air fryer won't take up a ton of space in your kitchen and has six one-touch smart functions — air fry, roast, broil, dehydrate, bake and reheat — to make meal prep a breeze. It also preheats in mere moments (up to 400° F) and won't make your kitchen feel like a sauna during the warmer months. $70 at Amazon

Amazon Betty Crocker Countertop Pizza Maker $43 $54 Save $11 Ditch the delivery — making pizza at home is a snap when you have one of these nifty pans. Not only can you use it for prepping pies at home, it's also ideal for making pressed sandwiches, tortillas, crepes, omelets, quesadillas ... the limit does not exist. Plus, the nonstick interior is a breeze to clean. $43 at Amazon

