I'm a home editor and this is one of the coziest, prettiest throws I own — on sale for $25, with free shipping

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: One can never have too many throws — especially during nesting season. Well, West Elm is making it easier than ever to replenish or upgrade your stash, with 50% off its wildly popular, generously sized Ombre Throw. Cozy enough for these cool winter months but lightweight enough to use year-round, this beautiful throw is the perfect touch for pulling together a room. Available in a sophisticated range of muted shades, it's down from $49 to just $25!

Why is it a good deal?

At its original price, West Elm's Ombre Throw was already a steal, especially compared with similar styles at comparable retailers (many of which, frankly, are not nearly as nice). Now that it's down from $49 to $25, you're getting the throw essentially for half price (or two for one, if you want one for the bedroom and the living room). Bonus savings: At press time, West Elm is offering free shipping. This is simply an unbeatable deal.

Why do I need this?

Ask any decorator: A quality throw is the easiest way to freshen (or cozy) up a room. Texture + color = style. At 50 by 60 inches, with subtle speckle detailing, the Ombre Throw has a certain luxe cachet. It's just the kind of touch a stylist would add to a room to bring it over the finish line. And unlike some other throws of this caliber, it’s designed for real life; in brushed acrylic, it's machine-washable (just tumble dry on low).

What's your pleasure? Warm earth tones or cool blues and grays? In this palette of rich neutrals, there's something for every room. (West Elm)

How to style it

The Ombre Throw comes in five gorgeous shades — four are in stock right now, so move fast. I personally love the Sienna and the Dark Horseradish for wintertime, and am drawn to the Ocean or Sand hues for warmer months; switching out throws and pillows is an easy way to usher your home into a new season. The hardest part is choosing! If you're the kind of person who snaps up birthday gifts in advance, when the sales hit, this is an item to buy in multiples. For an additional $15, you can even customize these throws with an embroidered monogram. Truly luxurious.

