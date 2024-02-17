I’m a home editor, and these are my top 15 picks from Nordstrom's Presidents' Day sale — save up to 60%
Treat yourself (or someone else!) with Presidents' Day deals on Le Creuset, Staub, Viking, Casper, Pendleton.
As a shopping expert, I’m always on the hunt for home goods that make it easy to achieve a clean, stylish — add to that delectable! — space. And Nordstrom's Presidents' Day sale is chock-full of gems for doing just that, with up to 60% off comfy bedding, chef-approved cookware and beautiful decor that are prime for an upgrade (this time of year, I also just tend to crave a little change!).
Whether you’re looking to savor what’s left of cozy season (save 60% on ultra-soft throws), improve your culinary skills (nab Le Creuset at over $150 off) or get ahead of spring entertaining (score this striking serving bowl for under 50 bucks), you’ve come to the right place. Keep scrolling for 15 Nordstrom Presidents’ Day deals that will help you elevate your space (or make someone else’s day).
Friendly disclaimer: Nordstrom’s Presidents’ Day sale runs through February 20 at 10am PT, but many of these items are bestsellers (read: flying off the shelves) so you’ll want to act fast. You can find all of Nordstrom's amazing deals here.
Best Nordstrom Presidents' Day sale deals to shop now
Le Creuset Signature 6 3/4-Quart Round Wide Dutch Oven$280$430Save $150
Staub Ceramic Mixed Baking Dishes, Set of 3$130$170Save $40
Slowtide Cabo Beach Towel$18$45Save $27
Casper Organic Cotton Percale Sheet Set, Queen$111$139Save $28
Brightech Ambience USB LED String Lights$40$60Save $20
Nordstrom Presidents' Day sale: Best kitchen and cooking deals
Le Creuset is pretty much the gold standard in bakeware, beloved by renowned chefs (including one Barefoot Contessa!) for durable, enameled cast iron cookware that stands up to high heat and the test of time. The Signature Iron Chef's Oven, now $150 off, is one of my regular go-tos for perfecting saucy pastas, chicken dishes and stews — and it adds a bright pop of color to my counter, stove and tabletop (shown in iconic 'Flame'). I also own and regularly rely on the Le Creuset Braiser and Heritage Baking Dishes, also on sale, for both cooking and serving.
This hearty set of stoneware from Staub includes three versatile dishes for all of your seasonal baking needs and well beyond. I love the rectangular dish for breakfast bakes and enchiladas; the oval for meat, fish and pasta; and the round dish for making sweet and savory pies (as well as presenting other treats). Scoop up the white set for everyday use, and cherry or blue for summer cookouts and holidays (each $40 off). For a smaller collection, check out Staub's two-piece nesting set, now under $50.
A good set of kitchen knives is another kitchen staple that goes a long way from day to day, making quick work of slicing, dicing, chopping, carving and cutting so your dishes are prepared to perfection and presented on time. This premium set from Viking hosts a practical assortment of chef, paring and steak knives — crafted of stainless steel in Germany — complete with a wooden block for safekeeping. It’s a great addition to your countertop or gift for your favorite cook, and at $100 off, it's a prime time to buy. (Viking has also slashed its steak knife prices for a smaller upgrade or gesture.)
This sleek set of pans from Viking — marked down over $150 — combines stainless steel (a chef favorite) with heavy-gauge aluminum for added durability and heat distribution, along with a titanium-infused, triple-layer nonstick coating for stirring, flipping and transferring food with ease. Ergonomic handles make for effortless maneuvering, and the pans are oven-safe up to 500 degrees — plus, dishwasher-safe — for added versatility and convenience. (The brand's Copper and pure Stainless Steel cookware sets are also on sale for 60% off.)
Missing those grill marks? Achieve them any time of the year — without having to fire up your grill — thanks to this innovative skillet from GreenPan. Now $50 off, it's designed with a healthy non-stick ceramic coating (free of PFAS and PFOA) and a roomy cooking surface for searing all your favorite veggies and meats.
A good set of kitchen knives is another kitchen staple that goes a long way from day to day, making quick work of slicing, dicing, chopping, carving and cutting so your dishes are prepared to perfection and presented on time. This premium set from Viking hosts a practical assortment of chef, paring and steak knives — crafted of stainless steel in Germany — complete with a wooden block for safekeeping. It’s a great addition to your countertop or gift for your favorite cook, and at $100 off, it's a prime time to buy. (Viking has also slashed its steak knife prices for a smaller upgrade or gesture.)
Nordstrom Presidents’ Day sale: Best bed and bath deals
Turn any bath into a spa with this tufted towel from Pendleton. Now over $70 off, it's brimming with a striking yet subtle design inspired by the dunes of White Sands National Park, which would look right at home in your main bathroom, on the beach or in a winter lodge.
In the market for a new beach towel? This vibrant 'Cabo' towel from Slowtide — now only 18 bucks — will transform your next vacation into a luxury destination (I also love incorporating splashy patterns into the bathroom as a way to virtually escape at home).
Casper has garnered a cult-like following for offering plush, breathable foam mattresses that support your every move (I personally own Casper's 'Hybrid Snow' and it's like being cradled in a giant cloud). This Casper Element in particular — now $100 off — boasts 10 inches of padding and features two top layers (one responsive, one memory foam) for absorbing pressure and wicking away moisture throughout the night. Plus, it's a customer favorite, backed on the brand's site by a near-perfect rating and over 20,000 positive reviews! (Casper’s Original and Hybrid Wave Mattresses are also on sale.)
Pile on the comfort with Casper’s Cotton Percale Sheet Set, including a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases. Each piece is made of 100% organic cotton with a 300 thread count for a super-soft blend you’ll want to get wrapped up in (be sure to check out the brand’s Hyperlite Sheet Set, also on sale, for a lighter feel).
This lightweight yet ultra-cozy throw from UpWest feels like a giant hug, finished with fringe for another design element and available in a soothing range of patterns and shades. I'm especially loving the Coconut Cream and Sky Blue (shown; now 60% off) for making the transition from winter to spring. (This cotton blanket from Slowtide is another popular option for warmer months.)
Nordstrom Presidents’ Day sale: Best home decor deals
Perfect your pillowscape with this plush pillow from ferm Living, which strikes the perfect balance between rustic and refined and jives with both warm and cool tones for varying aesthetics. Last time I checked, this accent pillow from Bolé Road Textiles was also on sale for those looking for an earthier feel.
For a more playful vibe, consider this multi-colored accent pillow from The Conran Shop. The checkered pattern lends an artsy touch, while the pops of green add visual interest to otherwise neutral palettes. It’s also available in green and orange for those who prefer a bolder take or like to mix and match.
Add a splash of pattern to your dining or living room table with this eye-catching creation, which can be filled with balls or beads or other ornaments for a personal touch and doubles as a serving bowl. It's available in two color combos (I’m personally gravitating toward the Bruschetta/Fudge infusion) and 50% off for a limited time.
Swapping in a new runner or tablecloth is one of the easiest ways you can update your dining area, and this woven wonder from Chilewich — made of a durable vinyl/polyester fabric blend — can be used for both indoor and outdoor spaces. Scoop it up in one of three shades (my favorite, Sand, is 40% off) or spring for two if you like layering.
Get ahead of warmer weather with these vintage-style LED string lights from Brightech. They're a Nordstrom shopper — and Yahoo reader! — favorite for brightening up outdoor spaces and setting the (celebratory) mood. My brother owns and loves them so I can confirm they’re super easy to set up and use.