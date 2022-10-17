'I wake up to a clean house!': These top-rated robot vacs are up to 40 percent off

Kick back and let your robot do the cleaning for you.

The greatest thing about robot vacs? They don’t mind doing all the dirty work for you, especially when you’ve got lots of cleaning on your plate and very little time on your hands.

Want to put one to the test? It's your lucky day! Amazon has just slashed the price of several ILife robot vacs. You'll save up to 40% on these top-rated appliances, making today a really great time to dive into the world of robot vacuums. Keep reading to learn more about all three discounted models and shop one for yourself below.

ILife V8 2-in-1 Mopping Robot Vacuum

The ILife V8 2-in-1 is a programmable vacuum specially designed for cleaning under low-hanging furniture and tight corners. Choose from six cleaning modes: Auto, Edge, Path, Max, Spot, Mop and Space. When the battery gets low, the vacuum automatically searches for its charging dock and returns home.

This robot has a 750 ml dustbin — much bigger than the average 450 ml robot dustbin — so it can suck and clean for longer without needing to be emptied. It can also easily handle surface transitions, cruising from hardwood to carpet like it’s no biggie.

This cleaning robot mops too. Three-speed water control allows you to program your robot for whatever grime you’ve got hanging out. So you can kick back and do just about anything else, while someone — or something — handles the cleaning for you.

The low price ($170!) is a huge draw for reviewers, with one satisfied shopper saying: “I will never buy another iRobot.” Another reviewer, this one a dog owner, wrote: “Thanks ILife for giving me back my vacuuming time!” This customer offered up a trick: Program your ILife to run at night: “I wake up to a clean house!”

ILife A9 Robot Vacuum

ILIFE ILife A9 Robot Vacuum $195 $220 Save $25 Control all the action from your phone and get $25 off with the on-page coupon. $195 at Amazon

The ILife A9 is as easy as can be to operate. It’s synced to an app on your phone, so you can literally lie in bed and order it to clean with the touch of a button. It’s Alexa-compatible, making it perfect for those moments when you only have time to say, “Alexa: Clean my floors.”

The ILife A9 comes with an ElectroWall, to allow you to block off areas that you don’t want cleaned (you know, like that 2,000-piece quarantine floor puzzle you’ve been laboring over). And its infrared sensors will make sure it steers clear of obstacles like stairs.

Reviewers are big fans of the robot’s whisper-quiet operation. “The robot is quiet and does not scare our dog or our 7-month-old,” one reviewer wrote. “It picks up hair, pet hair and the small dust particles. The suction is great! I love coming home to a clean home and not having to sweep the floors! At this point I do not think I could live without it!”

Another owner, who has two cats and a dog, raved about the A9's cleaning power. “It has done an amazing job picking up all the fur and dirt on my wood floors,” said the fan. “I run it every day, and I am surprised how much it collects. It gets under my sofas, chairs and beds where I can’t reach and covers the whole house.”

ILife V80 Max Robot Vacuum

This vac offers plenty of power and features a specialized spot mode to really get into areas that need intense cleaning. Got corners that could really use a good vac? That's what the edge mode is for. The whole thing has a 750 ml large-capacity dustbin to capture a ton of gunk, dust and debris that's lurking on your floors without needing to stop and be emptied. There are even sensors all around to prevent your vac from bumping into things and toppling down the stairs.

"My partner and I have pets, and we both work, and we have hardwood floors and we like a clean common space," said one five-star fan who loves their V80 so much they gave it a name. "We were sweeping two to three times a day and still getting frustrated in between. Then came Rosie. Our house is so clean, our life is so happy! ...She automatically turns on every morning and goes until she gets low on battery. She then docks herself to charge. The first few runs we had to empty the container every 20 minutes, but now it can hold a day's worth pretty easily."

