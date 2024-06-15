Ikes to host steak cookout

Jun. 14—The Austin Izaak Walton League will be hosting another steak cookout fundraiser at 7 p.m. on June 19 at the Izaak Walton Cabin in Todd Park.

Menu includes:

—Twelve ounce New York Strip steak

—Baked potato, baked beans, and coleslaw

—Free hot dogs for kids

The meal is open to the public. Tickets are $20 and are available at the door.

All proceeds from the cookout will be used to support the restoration of the Grand Meadow Chert Quarry. The Mower County Historical Society manages the site, https://mowercountyhistory.org/locations/the-grand-meadow-chert-quarry/.

Austin Chapter 10 will also be collecting lead fishing tackle for disposal. Make the switch to non-lead tackle. Just a small piece of lead can be fatal to eagles and waterfowl.