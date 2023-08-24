IKEA's New Kitchen Line Might Just Inspire You to Start Meal Prepping

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

The cooking and food storage items are so colorful and playful.

Cooking and food prep can feel like a chore, especially at times when life is extra busy. But there's something about infusing a pop of color and playful patterns that can make everyday tasks feel a bit more joyful. That's why we're loving IKEA's new TABBERAS collection, which is filled with kitchen items that are anything but boring. The line includes dish towels in patterns of polka dots, wavy stripes, and illustrated veggies; a set of food storage containers in five different solid colors, and kitchen tools accented with green—in place of the standard black and grey.

Aside from just looking nice, though, the collection is also stocked with clever and helpful tools—like a vegetable that allows you to cut veggies right into a jar container, a lidded mixing bowl with a built-in splash guard, and a food slicing tool that helps keep items from sliding all around the cutting board. Plus, if you have young kids around, this colorful, easy-to-use tools can make helping out in the kitchen feel more approachable and fun. (But it's totally fine if you want these items just for yourself, too.)

Below, shop five of our favorite items from the TABBERAS collection.

Dish Towel Set

ikea.com

$5.99

Buy on Ikea

Looking to instantly add more color to your kitchen? This pack of four dish towels—which contains one polka dot print, one wavy striped print, and two different illustrated veggie print towels—is an easy way to do so. Plus, you get four towels for $6, so you'll always have a colorful backup on hand, even if the other dish towels are in the wash.

Food Storage Container Set

ikea.com

$14.99

Buy on Ikea

Food storage containers are one of those items that are mostly about practicality over style—but it's great when they can do both. This colorful set is a visual treat—and the lidded bowl design means they can work double duty as serving or mixing bowls and storage containers. This set would also make the perfect gift for someone who's off to college.

Pair of Mesh Bags

ikea.com

$8.99

Buy on Ikea

Net bags are nothing new—but this purple and green pair are a fresh alternative to the usual beige options. Bring them to the grocery store or market when you're shopping for produce and then hang them on hooks when your done so they can function as a hanging storage basket.

Mixing Bowl With Lid

ikea.com

$7.99

Buy on Ikea

Like the set of lidded bowls above, this bowl can be multi-functional as a mixing or serving bowl and a storage container—but there's another features that makes this item extra clever. The lid has a removable opening in the middle so that it can function as a splash guard when you're using an electric mixer—genius.

Food Slicing Assistant

Ikea.com

$2.99

Buy on Ikea

Even if you've refined your chopping skills, things can be a little awkward and messy. This food slicing tool is a handy gadget that can help hold round, unwieldy ingredients in place—and it can secure meat products while you chop so that you can keep your hands clean. This item is especially nice to have around if you have kids helping out and want to make sure they stay safe and sanitary.

