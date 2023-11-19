IKEA Shelves Turn This Living Room into a “Mini Museum”

“When I purchased my apartment, I was lucky enough that my living and dining room didn't necessarily need much fixing,” the homeowner says. “But the one thing I liked least about my apartment was the entire space was covered in a dark gray carpet along with dark gray doors.” Credit: Bertie Ocampo Credit: Bertie Ocampo

The long back wall was the perfect blank canvas for displaying all of the homeowner's collectibles.

"I'm someone who needs to be constantly surrounded by beautiful, quirky and interesting things to get inspired," she says.

Floor-to-ceiling IKEA BOAXEL shelves allow for a small-space friendly collections display and many pops of color without adding too many holes to the wall.

The entire space took about a year to curate and is filled with secondhand finds, including the dining table and chairs, side tables, and many, many lamps.

New flooring also helps make the open-concept living and dining areas feel more modern.

The takeaway from this room redo? "If an item truly means something to you and brings you joy (even if it's an unconventional item), go ahead and display it."

There’s a lot of talk about decluttering in the interiors world, but what about recluttering? That is, celebrating the trinkets, tchotchkes, and stuff that makes you feel happy, nostalgic, and like you! This apartment redo by Bertie Ocampo (@bertsplace_) is a good example of exactly that.

“I wanted my living and dining room to feel cozy and welcoming,” Bertie says. “When I purchased my apartment, I was lucky enough that my living and dining room didn’t necessarily need much fixing. But the one thing I liked least about my apartment was the entire space was covered in a dark gray carpet along with dark gray doors.”