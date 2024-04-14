IKEA’s New Collab Has the Absolute Prettiest & Most Colorful Finds

IKEA had a busy 2023, from celebrating its 80th anniversary to partnering with brands and designers like Marimekko and Sabine Marcelis on a few exclusive new home launches (including that unforgettable donut lamp). Now, the Swedish company is starting off 2024 strong with its latest collaboration, and it’s a color lover’s modern paradise.

IKEA announced this week that it’s teaming up with Dutch design studio Raw Color, co-founded by Daniera ter Haar and Christoph Brach, on an 18-piece furniture and decor line. Deemed the TESAMMANS collection, it spans lamp shades, textiles, glassware, mugs, storage essentials, and more, all decked out in a variety of eye-catching hues. In fact, the limited-edition series operates under the tagline of “color the everyday,” applying 15 total tones to materials like metal, cotton, and stoneware.



Of course, IKEA’s no stranger to brightly-decorated designs, but what sets this crossover apart from the rest is its use of particularly unexpected color and pattern pairings. Think: saturated shades mixed with more muted tones, plus graphic pillow covers and throw blankets with multiple (seemingly conflicting!) prints and motifs.

The TESAMMANS line hit IKEA stores on April 1. Highlights include a fun metal hanging decoration, playful carafes, and a unique tri-colored table lamp with “stacked” cone-shaped shades. I also love the compact wheeled cart (arguably the prime example of syncing surprising color combos), which looks straight out of a HAY catalog and gives a typically utilitarian storage unit a vibrant edge.

“With TESAMMANS, we want to inspire people to express themselves and bring joy to their everyday lives,” says Maria O’Brian, Creative Leader at IKEA of Sweden, in a press release. “It’s a collaboration that enables people to add unique design pieces and create colorful spaces to reflect their personality. Raw Color’s unique creative approach has inspired and challenged us to work with colors in new ways.”



IKEA and Raw Color’s TESAMMANS line is shockingly affordable, too, priced from $3 to $250. The pieces also pair especially well with IKEA’s existing product range, like the minimalist JÄTTEBO modular sofa pictured above. That said, they’re ultimately designed to live in tandem with and enhance your existing home scheme. Keep an eye out for the full TESAMMANS collection come April, which officially proves that color is back in a big way for interior design this year.



This post originally appeared on Apartment Therapy. See it there: IKEA’s New Collab Has the Absolute Prettiest & Most Colorful Finds (Starting at $3!)