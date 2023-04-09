We’ve all had the experience of frantically untangling a knot of wires while trying to take a call with a pair of headphones. For many of us, wireless headphones are life-changing. But many of the big-brand models can be quite expensive — often more than $100 — mostly because of high-end features you might not necessarily need. If what you want is a reliable, comfortable pair of wireless cans without the bells and whistles, we’ve got a great deal for you: iJoy Wireless Headphones are on sale at Amazon, down from their already low price of $34 to a mere $20 for the black version. Other colors — including green, purple, blue and pink — are now just $25.

iJoy Matte Finish Bluetooth Headphones $20 $34 Save $14 According to more than 42,000 (!) Amazon reviewers, these headphones deliver excellent audio and then some. The jaw-dropping low price makes this purchase a no-brainer. $20 at Amazon

With comfortable ear cups, a foldable design and a matte finish, these headphones are a great mix of practicality and style. The built-in microphone allows you to answer calls from your phone. Charging is fast and strong. And there are physical controls for the usual functions: play, pause, track and volume.

The iJoy headphones fold up for storage and portability. (Photo: Amazon)

Of course, the most important aspect of any pair of headphones is sound quality; the iJoy is a winner in this department. “I listen to music when I clean, and the sound is crisp, loud and clear!” wrote one five-star reviewer. “I dusted my whole house, washed clothes, cleaned bathrooms, all on one 15-minute charge!” The shopper also liked the feel of the ear cups: “I’m in love and they are so comfortable. I dislike anything in my ears, so these are perfect!”

Another reviewer agreed: “I actually was very surprised by these. These are my first wireless headphones. I paired them with my iPhone 8 Plus, no issues. For the price you can’t ask for more. They are quite bass-y but in a good way. Clear sound. They are also really lightweight and feel comfortable on the ears….!”

All colors are marked down at Amazon. The black is just $19, and all others are $22. Photo: Amazon)

How's this for an awesome bonus? These iJoy rechargeable headphones also have a built-in radio receiver! A mode switch takes them from Bluetooth to FM radio. A reviewer wrote she was “pleasantly surprised by that and happy to be able to listen to Minnesota Twins games.”

These headphones also stand the test of time. One happy reviewer who has used them for 19 months says, “Nobody is going to believe me, but I actually have a pair of Beats Monster headphones, and I like the iJoy better. They don’t squeeze my head or smash my ears so viciously, and the sound is quite comparable.” Other reviewers commented on the comfortable fit as well.

One reviewer put it best: "These are amazing... I just got one pair for myself, and I'm buying three more right now. Actually, make that four.... three are gifts and one is for myself in case anything happens to these. These headphones are INCREDIBLE, and for the price?? They could charge much more. I'm grateful for these, to be able to get such a quality pair for such a nice price."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

