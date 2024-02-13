IHOP giving away free pancakes for its National Pancake Day deal: Here's what to know

No one celebrates National Pancake Day quite like the International House of Pancakes, which is offering customers free pancakes all day Tuesday to mark the occasion.

The restaurant chain said earlier this month that IHOP’s National Pancake Day is set to make its yearly offering at participating restaurant locations nationwide from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

IHOP has paired the annual tradition with a month-long fundraising campaign intended to assist those suffering from food insecurity. Customers will have the ability to add a couple dollars or more to their bills in-restaurant or online through February. Ten meals will be provided to people facing hunger for every $1 donated.

“Millions of people are working hard every day to provide for themselves and their families, yet nearly 1 in 7 people in the U.S. are unable to access the food they need to thrive,” said Lauren Biedron, senior vice president of corporate partnerships at Feeding America.

“Tackling food insecurity is not something we can do alone, and we are thrilled to have partners like IHOP join us in the movement to end hunger – to directly support our communities and nourish futures.”

Here’s what to know about the promotion.

IHOP's National Free Pancake Day is set to return Tuesday, Feb. 13, the day before Valentine's Day. Customers are offered a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes and are encouraged to make donations that will help those facing food insecurity.

National Pancake Day deal (IHOP's version)

There are a few things you might want to keep in mind before you run to your nearest IHOP to get your free stack of buttermilk pancakes.

The promotional offer’s limits and exclusions are outlined below.

Limit of one short stack (three buttermilk pancakes) per guest

The free short stack can only be ordered between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. (promotional hours)

The short stack requires a $1 donation in New York and New Jersey

Participation and hours may vary by restaurant location

