Nowadays, it's crucial to have a good, reliable thermometer on hand. And we found one that fits the bill. Better yet, it’s contactless. Amazon's No. 1 bestselling iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer is accurate and fast — and it’s just $20. Just point the thermometer to get a quick body temp. The reading will show within seconds on the large LED digital display. It’s foolproof — and nurse-approved.

Why is this a good deal?

At just $16, this thermometer pays for itself after a few uses. But it's also the lowest price this thermometer has been since Prime Day in the summer.

Why do I need this?

With cases of the flu, RSV and COVID-19 swirling around, not to mention all those winter bugs, it's prime time for illness. Having a reliable thermometer like the iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer can clue you in to when an illness is getting serious.

Thanks to its sleek design, this contactless thermometer feels intuitive. Point it a few inches away from the center of someone’s forehead and push the center button. It's an especially great way to check on a sleeping child.

A large LED digital display makes it easy to see your reading, while the ergonomic handle allows for a comfortable grip.

With over 122,000 five-star fans, love for this gadget is downright feverish. (Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers say

Reviewers rave about the iHealth thermometer's accuracy and ease of use.

“I’m a registered nurse, and I take care of my elderly mother as well. I wanted something to easily screen those who enter Mom’s home. It was so simple,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “I took it out of the box, popped in the batteries that came with it, and I was using it in seconds. I’ve compared it to taking my temp at the hospital, and it’s as accurate as theirs. The reading is large and lights up, making it very easy to see.”

“No worrying about disinfecting the thermometer because it never touches the skin. Also the display is large and easy to read in a dimly lit or dark room,” added a happy Amazon reviewer.

This iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer is a good thing to keep on hand, and readings are even accurate enough for professional health-care workers.

“I'm a family-practitioner PA for the past 38 years and cannot tolerate an incorrect temperature reading,” shared a five-star shopper. “This is right on compared to both a glass and digital thermometer. Takes only a second and even works with a moving target. Highly recommended for the medical professional and for home use, especially with little kids.”

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

