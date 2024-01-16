This bestselling no-touch thermometer is nurse-approved — and it's just $16 (that's 60% off)
Nowadays, it's crucial to have a good, reliable thermometer on hand. And we found one that fits the bill. Better yet, it’s contactless. Amazon's No. 1 bestselling iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer is accurate and fast — and it’s just $20. Just point the thermometer to get a quick body temp. The reading will show within seconds on the large LED digital display. It’s foolproof — and nurse-approved.
This sleek, simple digital thermometer comes ready to use with two AAA batteries. Simply point it a few inches from the forehead and a moment later it will buzz with the easy-to-read results.
Why is this a good deal?
At just $16, this thermometer pays for itself after a few uses. But it's also the lowest price this thermometer has been since Prime Day in the summer.
Why do I need this?
With cases of the flu, RSV and COVID-19 swirling around, not to mention all those winter bugs, it's prime time for illness. Having a reliable thermometer like the iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer can clue you in to when an illness is getting serious.
Thanks to its sleek design, this contactless thermometer feels intuitive. Point it a few inches away from the center of someone’s forehead and push the center button. It's an especially great way to check on a sleeping child.
A large LED digital display makes it easy to see your reading, while the ergonomic handle allows for a comfortable grip.
What reviewers say
Reviewers rave about the iHealth thermometer's accuracy and ease of use.
“I’m a registered nurse, and I take care of my elderly mother as well. I wanted something to easily screen those who enter Mom’s home. It was so simple,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “I took it out of the box, popped in the batteries that came with it, and I was using it in seconds. I’ve compared it to taking my temp at the hospital, and it’s as accurate as theirs. The reading is large and lights up, making it very easy to see.”
“No worrying about disinfecting the thermometer because it never touches the skin. Also the display is large and easy to read in a dimly lit or dark room,” added a happy Amazon reviewer.
This iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer is a good thing to keep on hand, and readings are even accurate enough for professional health-care workers.
“I'm a family-practitioner PA for the past 38 years and cannot tolerate an incorrect temperature reading,” shared a five-star shopper. “This is right on compared to both a glass and digital thermometer. Takes only a second and even works with a moving target. Highly recommended for the medical professional and for home use, especially with little kids.”
More than 122,000 Amazon shoppers swear by this thermometer for fast and easy temperature-taking.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:
Auto
VacLife Portable Air Compressor$22$45Save $23 with Prime and coupon
Suuson Car Phone Mount$12$50Save $38 with coupon
Hotor Car Trash Can$10$14Save $4
AstroAI Car Windshield Snow Cover$16
DBPower Portable Car Jump Starter$48$90Save $42 with coupon
Vacuums
Inse Cordless Stick Vacuum$85$90Save $5 with coupon
ThisWorx Car Vacuum$27$40Save $13
XieBro Robot Vacuum and Mop$144with Prime
Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Bagless Vacuum$130$250Save $120
Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum$158$220Save $62
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum$238
Kitchen
Henckels Knife Set, 15-Piece$130$345Save $215
Brita Insulated Filtered Water Bottle with Straw, 26-Oz$17$23Save $6
Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener$10$30Save $20 with Prime
Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener$30$35Save $5
Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set$22$65Save $43
ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometer$14$21Save $7 with coupon
Home
Fab Totes Clothes Storage Bags, 6-Pack$13$42Save $29 with coupon
GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater$27$60Save $33 with coupon
Cozsinoor Cooling Bed Pillows, Queen, 2-Pack$33$108Save $75
Kismile Small Electric Space Heater$20$29Save $9
American Soft Linen Luxury Towel Set, 6-Piece$34$80Save $46
Wind Talk Space Heater$42$170Save $128 with Prime and coupon