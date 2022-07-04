'Soft, flowy, and flattering': Meet the tank top with 7,300+ Amazon raves — on sale for $17
Is there any single article of clothing that screams "hot summer fun" more than a stylish tank top? If your taste runs toward a cozy yet loose-fitting variety (which many people prefer) at an unbeatable price (which everyone loves), meet the new star of your wardrobe: Amazon’s iGenjun tank top. This breezy number is available in 40 colors and patterns, boasts more than 7,300 perfect reviews and is now just $17 (down from $23) in sizes ranging from S to XXL.
Women's Summer Sleeveless Pleated Back Closure Casual Tank Top
Made of viscose and spandex, this tank features a slightly round, ruched neckline and has a keyhole in the back. Dress it up or dress it down and choose from a whopping 40 colors and patterns to suit your style best.
Shoppers love the soft and comfy fabric (it’s made of viscose and spandex) and how versatile it is. That's right: It can also be your go-to piece long after you've left the beach. The tank features a slightly round, ruched neckline and keyhole in the back. Because of its simplicity, you can easily dress it up with black trousers and a blazer for work, or keep things casual with blue jeans and flats or sneakers — so it can stay in your top drawer year-round.
Here’s what smitten Amazon shoppers have to say about this beloved top.
Soft and flattering
“These tops are so cute! Soft, flowy, and flattering. The material is nicer than I expected and looks nice enough to wear to work under cardigans or blazers, but could also be a casual look too. They are true to size, I am 5'4," 140 lbs and 34D chest, and the medium fit perfectly. If you are between sizes and/or less busty, I would size down. I bought two of these (the black/white stripe and the paisley), and the paisley is a good two inches longer than the stripe for some reason, but they fit the same in the shoulders and chest, just the length varied. Also, the arm holes aren't as big as they look in the picture, so no worries that your bra is going to show!” wrote one satisfied customer.
Size and fit
“I’m 5’6” 155 and pear shaped. I got a medium and it fits perfectly. It’s long enough that I don’t have to worry about hanging out but not so long that it looks sloppy or is unflattering,” wrote one happy shopper.
Overall
“I LOVE this top. What a flattering fit! I purchased in olive. Opened the package when it arrived, was invited to an event at the last minute last night, and with it being 100+ degrees decided to wear my new, cute top. Received two compliments. It can be dressed up or be casual. I just ordered another in a print design,” wrote one five-star reviewer.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
