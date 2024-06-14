From idea to tradition: The Evolution of Clarksville's Juneteenth Block Party, Saturday

As Juneteenth approaches its 159th anniversary, Clarksville is one of many cities across the country preparing to celebrate.

Although Juneteenth is next Wednesday, many places are celebrating the historic event the Saturday before, including the 4th annual Block Party in Clarksville.

This year’s Block Party will be different than previous years, with a new location, new activities for children, and Kenwood alum Tim Gent as the headliner.

The 4th Annual Clarksville Juneteenth Block Party will be held Saturday on Main Street between N. 4th St. and University Ave. from noon to 6 p.m.

Dancer preforming on the lawn of the Downtown Commons at the Juneteenth Block Party on Saturday, June 18, 2022.

While preparing for year four, Tiffany Perkins, founder of Black Clarksville, told how what started as a joke between three friends has turned into a celebration of culture, the trial and error of making an event like this work and what it meant to change venues after three years.

About five years ago, Perkins and her friends were watching Issa Rae’s “Insecure” Block Party episode when the idea to host one in Clarksville came up — to create a place for the celebration and love of Black culture to occur in an open and safe environment.

“We said Clarksville should do that and laughed it off at the time,” Perkins said. “But we thought we really could do it. We have the resources and the entertainment, we’re a thriving community with people already doing amazing things. Why not celebrate the Black culture?”

Initially laughed off, it didn’t take long for the thoughts of “why not?” to continue to keep popping up in their minds.

By June 2021, Perkins paid for the Downtown Commons with her rent money, and the inaugural Juneteenth Block Party was officially scheduled with live music, local artists, food trucks, and 40 vendors. Black culture and the celebration of Juneteenth were in full swing.

Tiffany Perkins, the founder of Black Clarksville, talks about what Juneteenth means to her.

“Sometimes you have this idea that not everybody can see, and once they see it, [you wonder if people really enjoy it and will come back],” Perkins said of the first year.

She had her answer by the time it came to prepare for the second year. The number of vendors grew to over 100, and people were looking forward to the Block Party, traveling from other states and across Tennessee to celebrate on Main Street.

Last year felt more intentional than ever before. After hearing from vendors and visitors, the number of vendors was scaled back to 80, keeping it in the Downtown Commons. There were more events for children to learn about Juneteenth and express their creativity, and there was a competition between vendors.

“This year we’ve got it,” said Perkins with a laugh. “It’s been a lot of trial and error, but I think we cracked the code.”

Adding that Perkins was told that it would be the last time they could have the Block Party in the Downtown Commons, she wanted it to be a Block Party to remember before letting people know.

Once she did, the support was immediate.

“I had like five minutes to break down before I got back to work,” Perkins said with a laugh. “It’s the spirit of Black Resistance and Resilience. Everyone was ready to go and find out what was next. I was like, y’all got me, let me get on with it.”

Like 'rebirth of the Phoenix'

Before the public announcement, Perkins was determined not to let Juneteenth be yet another Clarksville community event that faded away. After the outpouring of support, she knew it needed to continue.

“The plan was to go big on year 5,” said Perkins. “But after we had to leave the Commons, it was like no. People think we weren’t having the Block Party or that we won’t have the live music, the vendors, the bouncy house, the same feel we’ve had, so we knew we had to go big this year.”

This meant finding a new location that would allow the Block Party to have the space needed to host such an event while also being a space that gave a family feel for the community.

Bouncy houses for children at the Juneteenth Block Party in the Downtown Commons in Clarksville on Saturday, June 18, 2022.

Another big factor was that the location was downtown.

“It was very intentional to be downtown, to be in the heart of downtown, to be in a space that you had to go through our event to get to these businesses, to the market to get to those things and really show we produce high-quality programming,” said Perkins.

“We can organize and have a good time and be as black as possible with no issues no violence, no security, even like security threats or things like that. We really wanted to break that stigma and do it in a big way.”

Determined to show that a location change was a small step and not the end of it all.

“We’re back bigger and better,” said Perkins with a laugh. “Like the rebirth of the Phoenix.”

Over 70 black-owned businesses and organizations will be set up in Austin Peay State University parking lot 30.

The day will be filled with both learning and fun for children. A face painter, bounce houses, and a musical petting zoo are some things they can look forward to. There will also be two tents for children to learn about different instruments and how to play them, paint their own canvas, and immerse themselves in the arts.

Those at the Juneteenth Block Party will also enjoy live entertainment from various artists and DJs, including Country artist Ja’Cee.

“I’m excited for this, and it was intentional,” said Perkins. “I love this resurgence or reenergizing of Black Country black cowboys and bringing these culturally significant things to Clarksville.”

Headlining the Block Party is Clarksville’s Kenwood alum Tim Gent.

Since graduating, Gent has made a name for himself in the music industry. From multiple songs and albums, performing in front of 20,000 people, and working on Issa Rae’s “Rap Sh*t” on HBO Max.

“My friend and I were talking the other day as we were crossing our T's and dotting the I's and said how crazy it is that all this came from an Issa Rae episode,” Perkins said. “We couldn’t get emotional, but it really is so beautiful what this has become.”

Visit Black Clarksville's website for a complete list of vendors and information about the Juneteenth Block Party.

