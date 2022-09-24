Amazon slashed the prices on its hottest workout wear — starting at $10, today only
Tank tops looking a little worn? Shorts getting thin? Maybe it's time for a workout wear refresh — but even if it isn't, now's a great time to stock up on tank tops and shorts. Amazon is having a huge sale on athletic clothes from ICYZONE — today only, you can get items for nearly 60% off! It's offering up items like tank tops for as low $10! Let's take a look, shall we?
icyzone Workout Tank Top
Soft and stretchy, this tank is made with rayon and spandex for comfort. It comes in 20 different colors and boasts more than 4,000 five-star ratings.
"It's hard to find a workout tank that isn't clingy and is long enough," reported a rave reviewer. "I want to be able to sweat in my things without having huge marks. I also don't want to feel like I either am entering women's fitness fashion week when I'm exercising or having to run a men's tee. This is the perfect compromise. I would highly recommend!"
icyzone Workout Lounge Shorts
Whether you're lounging or running, you can't beat the deal on these shorts. You get two pairs and they come in ten different color combinations.
I LOVE these shorts," wrote one of 2,000+ five-star fans. "I had been looking for some comfy shorts to wear around, especially with summer coming up. I first bought these in January and fell instantly in love. They fit amazing and are comfy and cute (not too tight!). Plus, they make my butt look great! I just bought my second pair last month so now I have them in four colors. Plus, every time I wear them, I always get compliments. Highly recommend! I bought a Large and fit as expected. They are a little short and on the tighter side but they aren't constricting and stretch with your body."
icyzone Yoga Top
This yoga top is loved by more than 7,000 five-star fans. It comes with a built-in bra and there are 21 colors and prints to choose from.
"I like that it has a real stand up sports bra, not some chintzy piece of fabric." reported a rave reviewer. "It is cute enough to wear out or work out it. It nice and cool so I ordered more for my horse back riding! Bough another today. Would size up though!!! The little strappies can make it look like a busted can of biscuits back there."
icyzone Racerback Athletic Yoga Tops
Three tank tops for less than $20 is a deal you can't pass up. You can get these in 13 different color combinations.
"I really love these tops!!!!" wrote one of 26,000+ enthusiastic shoppers. "They are really good quality, soft, moisture-wicking... like... how in the world are they so cheap? My husband's eyes almost bugged out of his head when he saw me in them because he loved how they fit. ;)"
