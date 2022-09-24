Amazon slashed the prices on its hottest workout wear — starting at $10, today only

You don't want to miss out on theses deals — get up to nearly 60% off! (Photo: Amazon)

Tank tops looking a little worn? Shorts getting thin? Maybe it's time for a workout wear refresh — but even if it isn't, now's a great time to stock up on tank tops and shorts. Amazon is having a huge sale on athletic clothes from ICYZONE — today only, you can get items for nearly 60% off! It's offering up items like tank tops for as low $10! Let's take a look, shall we?

icyzone icyzone Workout Tank Top $10 $13 Save $3 $10 at Amazon Soft and stretchy, this tank is made with rayon and spandex for comfort. It comes in 20 different colors and boasts more than 4,000 five-star ratings.

"It's hard to find a workout tank that isn't clingy and is long enough," reported a rave reviewer. "I want to be able to sweat in my things without having huge marks. I also don't want to feel like I either am entering women's fitness fashion week when I'm exercising or having to run a men's tee. This is the perfect compromise. I would highly recommend!"

icyzone icyzone Workout Lounge Shorts $22 $50 Save $28 $22 at Amazon Whether you're lounging or running, you can't beat the deal on these shorts. You get two pairs and they come in ten different color combinations.

I LOVE these shorts," wrote one of 2,000+ five-star fans. "I had been looking for some comfy shorts to wear around, especially with summer coming up. I first bought these in January and fell instantly in love. They fit amazing and are comfy and cute (not too tight!). Plus, they make my butt look great! I just bought my second pair last month so now I have them in four colors. Plus, every time I wear them, I always get compliments. Highly recommend! I bought a Large and fit as expected. They are a little short and on the tighter side but they aren't constricting and stretch with your body."

icyzone icyzone Yoga Top $20 $40 Save $20 $20 at Amazon This yoga top is loved by more than 7,000 five-star fans. It comes with a built-in bra and there are 21 colors and prints to choose from.

"I like that it has a real stand up sports bra, not some chintzy piece of fabric." reported a rave reviewer. "It is cute enough to wear out or work out it. It nice and cool so I ordered more for my horse back riding! Bough another today. Would size up though!!! The little strappies can make it look like a busted can of biscuits back there."

icyzone icyzone Racerback Athletic Yoga Tops $19 $45 Save $26 $19 at Amazon Three tank tops for less than $20 is a deal you can't pass up. You can get these in 13 different color combinations.

"I really love these tops!!!!" wrote one of 26,000+ enthusiastic shoppers. "They are really good quality, soft, moisture-wicking... like... how in the world are they so cheap? My husband's eyes almost bugged out of his head when he saw me in them because he loved how they fit. ;)"

