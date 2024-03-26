This Iconic Miami Beach Hotel Is Getting a Massive Refresh — and Will Reopen With 3 Pools, a Rooftop Penthouse, and a Poolside Cafe

The Shore Club, which has been around since the 1940s, will reopen in 20217 as part of the Auberge Resorts Collection.

The Shore Club, the 1940s architectural gem on Collins Avenue in Miami Beach, is poised for a high-octane return in 2027. The property will become a part of the Auberge Resorts Collection portfolio, which currently features 27 exquisitely designed hotels and resorts around the globe.

The Shore Club Resort & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection, will mark a new chapter in the storied property's history and will comprise 73 guest rooms and suites, including a rooftop penthouse, as well as 49 residences and a private villa, for sale.

"We are excited to expand our urban footprint with the addition of Shore Club in Miami Beach, a place where nature, art, culture, and entertainment come together in uniquely compelling ways. Our proven skill in elevating historic properties through exceptional service and experiences together with Witkoff's vision and Robert Stern's exquisite design will transform this legendary address into a dynamic new destination that embodies the unique spirit of Miami Beach. We can't wait to bring this vision to life," Dan Friedkin, chairman of Auberge Resorts Collection, said in a press release, referring to one of the property's developers, the Witkoff Group, and the principal architect of the project Robert A.M. Stern Architects.

The new three-acre development will include the original beachfront Shore Club, which Albert Anis designed in signature Miami Modern style, and 1930s Art Deco The Cromwell Hotel. It will also have a new 18-story residential tower and an 8,000-square-foot villa, all serviced by the Auberge Resorts Collection.

Two interior design firms have been tasked with preserving the property's vibrant past and historic character while establishing it as the most luxurious destination in South Beach. Renderings of the new tower show a curvilinear exterior inspired by the movement of waves, featuring expansive balconies with prime Atlantic ocean views. The interiors are reminiscent of yachts, with plenty of rich wood and brass accents.

Amenities will include a restaurant, a poolside cafe and a bar, three pools, a spa and a gym, and a beach club. Residence owners will also have access to their own private pool, a library, and a lounge.

The Shore Club is the latest luxury development on Collins Avenue, home to many of Miami Beach's legendary Art Deco hotels. The Raleigh, another iconic 1940s hotel, is also set to reopen in late 2026 operated by Rosewood.

