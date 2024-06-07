These iconic Arizona cactuses are in bloom. Here's how to see the rare blossoms

Cactuses sure give Arizonans a lot to talk about. From towering Saguaros that are not what they look like, to a cactus looking like a couple kissing, to stunning flowers that bloom en mass for only one night every summer.

But by June, there's one special cactus bloom that every Arizonan should care about.

Each year in the late spring, white blossoms emerge in the desert, crowning the majestic saguaros that dwell all across the state. Arizona's state flower, the saguaro bloom, is considered one of the most beautiful flower species native to the Sonoran Desert in Arizona and Mexico.

Now that saguaros are officially in bloom, here's everything you need to know about this iconic flower, its meaning to Arizona, and when and where to see it during this bloom season.

What time of the year do saguaros bloom?

The saguaro blossoms appear on the tips of the long arms of the cactus starting as early as late April, but peak flowering usually happens from late May to early June.

The red fruit that emerges from the flowers that get pollinated usually appears around July. The fruit was once used as a food source by the Tohono Oʼodham people and is still used today to make jelly and wine.

How often do saguaros blossom?

Only once a year, and only for a few hours.

The saguaro flowers have an extremely short bloom period, opening at night and closing by evening the next day.

However, one saguaro could produce many blossoms throughout its arms and stems that bloom at different times during the late spring and early summer.

Saguaro flowering is triggered by winter rain, increased day length and warmer late spring temperatures.

The arms of a mature saguaro cactus sprawl out of its trunk at Boyce Thompson Arboretum.

Where can I see saguaro blooms?

Any time you take a hike or go on an outdoor activity in metro Phoenix, you'll likely see a saguaro nearly everywhere you go, but here are some of the most popular spots where you can catch large groups of saguaros and increase your chances of seeing the blossoms.

However, June temperatures in Phoenix are not to be taken lightly. Afternoon temperatures were already above 100 degrees, and the Valley was expected to see the year's first 110-degree day on Thursday.

So, if you decide to go outdoors and visit these places, make sure to take heat precautions, carry water at all times, and follow the safety guidelines suggested at each of these sites.

South Mountain Park and Preserve

Phoenix Mountains Preserve

Desert Botanical Garden

McDowell Mountain Regional Park

The Phoenician Cactus Garden

Cave Creek Regional Park

Four Peaks Wilderness

White Tank Mountain Regional Park

Lost Dutchman State Park

Cactus Forest Drive

Douglas Spring Trail

