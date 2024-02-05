Ice Spice Has Arrived at the 2024 Grammys Looking Absolutely Iconic

First she blessed us with "Think U The Shit (Fart)," then she revealed that her debut full length album y2K is dropping this year and has an iconic yet-to-be-released collab, and now Ice Spice is out here celebrating her fleet of Grammy nominations. So yeah, 2024 is officially her year.

Ice Spice is nominated for Best Rap Song and Best Song Written For Visual Media for her Nicki Minaj collab Barbie World, not to mention Best New Artist, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her Taylor Swift "Karma" feature. And she arrived on the carpet wearing a full Baby Phat denim look from our Y2K dreams. The rapper wore a fur-lined jacket with a maxi skirt to match, and honestly? Need this in my closet ASAP.

Matt Winkelmeyer - Getty Images

Matt Winkelmeyer - Getty Images

She reacted to the nominations with a simple tweet saying "FOUR GRAMMY NOMINATIONS?! are u shittin me!!! thank YOU."

FOUR GRAMMY NOMINATIONS?! are u shittin me!!! thank YOU 🫵 — ice spice ☆ (@icespicee_) November 10, 2023

Ice Spice recently teased her upcoming album on the Today show, telling Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, “Yes, there’s gonna be an album. This year. I’m so excited. It’s called Y2K, it’ll be–it’s almost finished, so, I’m really excited.”

She added that the name is a reference to her birthday (January 1, 2000...aka Y2K), and teased a “crazy collaboration that just got locked in like two days ago."

Truly cannot wait! FYI at this point Ice Spice isn't performing at the Grammys, but keep your fingers crossed that she surprises everyone with a performance of "Think U The Shit (Fart)."

