Chill out with this 'absolute game changer' of an ice maker — just $90 (down from $130)
With summer just around the corner, it's almost time for backyard barbecues and days spent by the pool with a glass of iced tea. And what's a vital element of that? Ice! It's right there in the name! Well, if your ice maker doesn't produce enough keep everyone (and their drinks) chill, consider a countertop ice maker ... like this one from Free Village. Right now, it's just $90 (down from $130) and can make a cupful of cubes in just six minutes.
Make nine ice cubes in just six minutes, or produce up to 26.5 pounds of ice in 24 hours.
You're not still struggling with flimsy, finicky ice cube trays, are you? In 2023? If so, it's past time to up your frozen-water game, and you won't find a better, more affordable way to do it than this appliance. Just add water as needed and turn on the switch. That's it — you'll have ice in just a few minutes! The transparent window makes it easy to see what's going on, and you'll be able to verify that each cube is pure ice, with no stray specks of dirt or anything inside it.
However, what's even more notable is its barely-there sound. Unlike a lot of freezer-based ice makers, this little machine performs its magic at under 45 decibels — that's just slightly louder than a library. If you have a hankering for an icy drink late in the evening, you can snag some ice from this machine without bothering anyone else in the house.
Since it weighs just under 15 pounds, it's lightweight and portable enough to go with you almost anywhere. It's ideal for carrying to parties, when out camping, and much more. It even has a self-cleaning feature that eliminates the need to scrub it out.
"I am absolutely 100% obsessed with this ice maker. It is an absolute game changer. I am an ice person to my core, 365 days a year. For me this made my home feel even more relaxing and enjoyable. It cranks out ice. As long as you put it in the bag in the freezer, you will have as much ice as you need. I honestly run it for maybe a couple hours a day, and I have more than enough ice and then put the rest in the freezer to store. I’ve had it for a couple months now and I am so looking forward to summer because I will always have a wonderfully iced beverage. Buy this machine and enjoy!" one fan said.
Another styling shopper said, "We live on a boat and needed an ice machine that would take minimal counter space. The old one was large, noisy and had died. This unit is exactly what we wanted!"
Have ice wherever you want it, whenever you want it.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
