'I woke up absolutely glowing': This fan-fave vitamin C serum is only $8 on Amazon

A great addition to any beauty routine, the Eclat Skincare Organic Vitamin C Serum is loaded with good-for-your-skin vitamin C, which studies show can improve the appearance of wrinkles and protect your skin against UV damage. It's also packed with botanical goodies like aloe vera juice, witch hazel, jojoba oil as well as hydrating hyaluronic acid. And now you can get it for just $8 at Amazon.

While there's certainly no shortage of skin-care products that claim to tackle dark spots and fine lines, you'd be hard-pressed to find one for 8 bucks — the lowest price it's been this year. So consider it a steal, since quality skin care can cost upward of $50 or even $100 these days.

The magic in the Eclat Skincare Organic Vitamin C Serum is the concentration of vitamin C. Many other serums on the market contain a 15 percent concentration, which isn't enough to make a difference, or upwards of 22%, which can be more irritating than beneficial. The Eclat Skincare formula sits pretty at 20% vitamin C, so it's effective without being overpowering, especially on sensitive or delicate skin.

It's "Australia's Top Voted Vitamin C Serum" ... and those folks know a thing or two about living in a challenging skin environment. (Amazon)

This serum has over 25,000 five-star fans. If you're battling dark spots — whether caused by the sun, aging or acne — some rave reviewers claim the serum can help lighten them.

Writes one shopper: "This is the only vitamin C serum I use!" she shared. "I’m on my fourth bottle! It’s lightweight, hydrating, and it helps with my dark spots. It makes my skin super glowy and plump. It doesn’t oxidize like some vitamin C serums do in dropper bottles, so that’s a plus. I still wish it was in a pump bottle. But that’s small potatoes. I love love love this product. I’ve recommended this to so many people and they love it as well!!!"

Others have noticed a smoother facial landscape altogether: "Since using this vitamin C serum I have definitely noticed that my fine lines have significantly reduced around my eyes and forehead," one shopper gleefully reported. "The roughness on my cheeks seems to be a lot better. I am in love with this product!"

In short, shoppers are in love — and astonished. "Is this a joke? I used this once — ONCE —before bed...washed my face, applied this serum and finally applied my normal moisturizer and retinol," said a happy shopper. "I woke up absolutely glowing, to the point that people were complimenting me...My skin is so soft and radiant, I’m terrified that people will catch on to this and it’ll run out of stock. How is it possible that a serum could do this? Mind blown."

"The smell is almost unscented, but not quite …" said a beauty enthusiast. "Doesn’t smell bad, just doesn’t have anything special happening in that department."

Vitamin C is great for applying in the morning. But at night? Check out this highly-rated retinol serum, which also happens to be on sale.

"I have been using this for just under 30 days now, that's why I waited to do a review. I wanted to give it a real honest chance. I do find that it has made a difference in my complexion. The lines around my mouth and crow's feet have diminished, as well as the very fine lines on my forehead. I am super, super happy. I have been converted. This will be my new staple in my beauty regimen," wrote a satisfied shopper.

