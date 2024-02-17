Why you can trust us
'I wake up with no stiff neck': These cooling, pain-relieving pillows are down to $10 a pop

Derek Arbogast
Updated

Cliché alert: We all spend one-third of our lives in bed (more, if you're lucky). But that doesn't mean we're able to spend all that time sleeping, and it certainly doesn't mean we spend that time sleeping contentedly, deeply, restoratively. Blame your life worries, the stress of parenthood or the loud snoring of the significant other sprawled next to you, but it's a good bet that your hot, limp, misshapen pillow has a hand in your restlessness.

If this is your story, or if you even suspect that it is, why not try the ingenious new nighttime headrest that is a Utopia Bed Pillow? It may change your life and you can score a queen-size pair right now for just $20 with the on-page coupon (that makes them only $10 each!),

Why is it a good deal?

They don't call it "Utopia" for nothing, and there's never been a better time to give this pillow a try — this is the best deal we've ever seen for this fan favorite. And at this ridiculous discount, you can make sure everyone in your home gets a good night's sleep.

Why do I need this?

Once out of the bag, the awesomeness of these Utopia pillows is just beginning. Leave them basking in the sun for a few hours or toss them in a low-temp dryer with a couple of tennis balls, and these babies will achieve maximum fluffiness. Thereafter, dear readers, your sleeping life will never be the same again.

You'll see these described as "gusseted pillows." What does that mean? See that band of double-sewn fabric running around the perimeter? That's there to provide added height and structure to the pillow — to make it more three-dimensional. It's a kind of insurance against flattening out...and it makes all the difference when it comes to a sound night's sleep.

The Utopia Bed Pillow also features 950-gram poly fiber filling inside a breathable outer shell that ensures you're always sleeping on the cool side of the pillow. If you are a sleeper who wakes hot and sweaty, these are just for you!

pillows
See that band of blue around the outside? THAT's gusseting! See, you learn something new every day. Now, go buy those pillows. (Amazon)

What reviewers say:

Over 42,000 now-happy slumberers roused themselves long enough to sing the five-star praises of the Utopia pillow.

"Wasn’t expecting much," said a one-time skeptic. "All pillows in my opinion go flat and disappoint.... On the first night — no kidding — I didn’t have to punch or adjust. I just slept. It’s Day Three and the pillow is still puffy and holding its shape...I put it in the dryer on low for a few minutes and it expanded to full size. I love it, and my memory foam pillow has been put away. I sleep hot and this pillow does stay cool."

"These are the most luxurious pillows I have ever touched, better than any hotel I have stayed in," says this convert. "They are very 'cool' in that no matter where you lay your head, they are very cool to the touch and very supportive, almost 'firm' but not too much. So fluffy but full but soft. Firm but relaxed...It makes me want to jump back into bed just to lay on the pillows."

All hail the queen (sized-pillows) according to this reviewer: "Have a queen. On recommendation ordered a king. Should not have listened. Should have stayed with the queen. Too large but will keep it. Looks really nice but a tad too big."

"I love these pillows," said a once-sleepy shopper. "I’ve spent so much money trying to find the right pillow. I suffer from severe — I mean severe — neck pain and for some reason this pillow allows me to find the position to fall asleep in. I wake up with no stiff neck. Finally, something that works. And bonus, it stays cool too."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping on these pillows, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

