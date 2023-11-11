I tried Oprah's favorite 'silky' body butter and my dry skin drank it in

There's a sad corner in my bathroom cabinet that's cluttered with lotions that are too light, unused body butters that smell sickly-sweet and body oils that are too dang messy. Products that don't cut it but that I've felt too guilty to toss out. But when I read Oprah Winfrey gushing about the new Fount Society Body Butter in her Favorite Things 2023 list and a rep offered to send over a sample, I made a vow: "\Corner: I'm going to try another moisturizer, and if this is good, I will clear you out. Promise!" Well, it is and I will! But first, let me tell you a bit about the product and my review.

As I read Oprah's words — “Do you find some body butters heavy or cloying?" — I found myself nodding and yepping aloud. She continued, "This silky, fragrance-free version is like a light veil of cashmere on your skin — and works really well on hands, elbows and feet.” I wanted my skin to feel that way!

The new Fount Society is the sister company of Cozy Earth — an Oprah Favorite for the past five years that specializes in loungewear and bedding that feel heavenly — so I had a hunch this would rule.

When the parcel arrived in elegant, minimal recyclable packaging, I opened the 10oz tub and applied the body butter to my hands and elbows. My parched skin happily lapped up the light, moisture-boosting squalane, soothing shea butter and other natural ingredients.

The next morning I smoothed it on post-shower from my neck to my toes, and y'all, my skin really did feel like velvet — or silk, or cashmere or all of the above. The nongreasy, junk-free formula left my body feeling just as clean as it did pre-application but worlds smoother. I threw on a robe and ran through the house bugging my husband and kid to "feel my shin!" They were annoyed but impressed. My husband was particularly grateful that it was unscented as he is fragrance-averse and tired of having his nostrils assaulted every time I bring in a new product. This stuff is a keeper.

Granted, when my almost-10-year-old tried it on her own skin she ho-hummed, "Yep, feels like lotion," but that's because her skin is flawless and doesn't need any help. Mine, however, becomes dryer and duller by the second as we move into cold season. This stuff instantly flipped the script without any of that icky thickness that typically clogs my pores.

I'm one to guard my child when it comes to new products, but I was completely comfortable with this because of the clean, safe, plant-derived, vegan ingredients and the brand's philosophy, ethical practices and commitment to sustainability: These are a few of my favorite things! My family will surely be shopping this eco-friendly small business's product line as it continues to grow.

You may be wishing this carried drugstore-brand prices — I hear you! — but keep in mind, this isn't drugstore-quality ... it's the good stuff. And honestly, since the tub is so substantial and since a little really does go a long way with this, it's well worth the price.

I'll be gifting a couple of jars of this goodness to loved ones this holiday ... and regifting that cornerful of this-and-that to my local Freecycle group. Once again, thanks for the head's up, Oprah!