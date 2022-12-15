I tested McDonald's unlimited 'McGold Card' for 3 days. Here's everything I ate.

I spent three days testing out the McDonald's "McGold Card" and kept track of everything my friends and I ordered. (Photo: Josie Maida)

McDonald's is my favorite restaurant. Since I was a little girl, my family and I have enjoyed meals together under the Golden Arches. From days in the PlayPlace with my beloved grandmother to high school fast-food drive-through runs with friends, no matter where I went, McDonald's was there to provide a small bit of stability in my ever-changing life through a warm quick bite.

So I was thrilled when I won a "lifetime of McDonald's" for myself and my closest friends for three days. How does one score a lifetime supply of McDonald's food? The "McGold Card." This holiday season, McDonald's is offering the ultimate flex for fans like me — the chance to win a lifetime of McDonald's.

From now through Dec. 25, the restaurant chain is running its SZN of Sharing promotion. Each week, new deals on popular menu items will run, plus, all purchases of $1 or more made on the McDonald's app will count as an entry for the coveted McGold Card, giving the winner and three of their friends access to a lifetime of free McDonald's (official rules say the prize is based on two McDonald's meals per week over a 50 year period).

As a food writer and content creator, I'm well aware these foodie cards are quite the coveted item. When McDonald's offered to send me a taste of what the McGold Card would be like, I was bursting with excitement: The only question was what to order first.

One of my favorite McDonald's condiments is Hot Mustard. (Photo: Josie Maida)

With my own card in hand, I headed to my local McDonald’s where I grabbed my go-to meal. A cheeseburger with extra onions and pickles plus Hot Mustard on the side, a small fry, a four-piece chicken McNugget and of course, a crisp McDonald's Diet Coke.

As my first day with my card came to a close, I realized the majority of my trips through the McDonald's drive-through looked pretty much the same. While my signature Josie Maida meal won't be changing any time soon, I decided that, with something like the McGold Card in hand, it was the perfect time to try something new.

Social media platforms are filled with content showcasing hacks for fast-food locations across the country, and McDonald's has some of the most unique menu item creations. On my second day with my McGold Card, I vowed to try out some of the craziest menu hacks I could find to switch up my order and see which secret meals were worth the try on your next drive-thru run.

Starting strong for breakfast, I snagged a bacon, egg and cheese sandwich on a biscuit, but for this hack, I added a packet of strawberry jelly to the sandwich before I gave it a bite. The fruitiness from the jelly actually paired perfectly with the soft biscuit and the cheese. Overall. I'd say it was a fun way to add a new flavor to my favorite drive-thru breakfast.

For lunch, it was time to really get serious and dive into some of the most popular McDonald's social media trends. First up, the McNugget pickle hack: A standard order of McNuggets with a side of pickles, turned into the perfect bite. Simply take a small bite of the crispy chicken nuggets and pinch the sides, creating a pocket for the pickles to slide into. Fried chicken and pickles always shine when put together, and this was no different. The iconic crispy golden batter was perfectly complemented by the acidity, vinegar and salt in the pickles. I liked this combo best paired with Hot Mustard.

Next, a new twist on the McChicken: sans mayo, add Big Mac Sauce, bacon and cheese. This menu hack works for sure, as the peppery flavor of the McChicken patty is well-complemented by the iconic Big Mac Sauce, cheese and bacon. For me, it tasted similar to a chicken, bacon and ranch combination and was something I'd for sure grab again.

Big Mac Sauce, McNuggets, pickles and McChickens all rounded out my day of testing TikTok McDonald's trends. (Photo: Josie Maida)

Last but not least: the cheeseburger, no burger. A simple cheeseburger with the patty removed — it shouldn't work, but somehow, it does.

Throughout the week, McDonald's has also been my go-to spot for my morning iced coffee on the run. After testing and trying all of their syrups, my favorites were the classic caramel and the seasonal peppermint mocha.

As the week went on, the best part really wasn't the fun I was having for myself, but with others. My friends (and fellow McDonald's fans) were all delighted as we pulled through the drive-through or sat down for a meal and I told them to go crazy, order whatever they wanted … and more — on me.

After all the fun I had had with my McGold Card experience, I knew I needed to do something to end the experience on a high. I planned a girls' night dinner with two of my friends and took them to a very special McDonald's in Orlando, Fla., known as the World's Largest Entertainment McDonald's and PlayPlace.

This over-the-top McDonald's in Orlando, Fla. also serves pizza and pasta. (Photo: Josie Maida)

As it sounds, this location is massive and has a PlayPlace beyond imagination plus fish tanks and an arcade. For this foodie, the real excitement came from the exclusive menu items only available at this location, like pizza made in large ovens and bowls of build-your-own pasta.

With the McGold Card tester in hand, we walked up to the counter and I told my girlfriends to order to their heart's fullest desires. Their eyes lit up as we ordered a 10-piece Chicken McNugget, large fries, two sodas, a frozen Sprite Lymonade, two cheeseburgers, tortellini with pesto, pasta with broccoli, alfredo and chicken, a classic cheese pizza, a slice of cheesecake and a massive serving of chocolate cake. Our order was giving The Very Hungry Caterpillar, to say the least.

Our pasta and pizza selections from one special McDonald's restaurant in Orlando, Fla. (Photo: Josie Maida)

The pasta dishes were a bit past perfectly al dente, but the sauces were flavorful and it was so much fun eating off porcelain plates at a McDonald's. Plus, I loved that the pasta and the pizzas were fully customizable, with tons of different options for sauces and toppings. The pizza was awesome: The crust was thin, the sauce was flavorful and it had the perfect amount of ooey-gooey mozzarella cheese.

The cheesecake shocked us, as it was the perfect New York-style dessert served with a drizzle of caramel sauce and whipped cream. The chocolate cake was massive, covered in chocolate curls with layers of chocolate mousse in the center. Moist and decadent, it could have easily been from a more formal restaurant.

As a life-long McDonald's fan, testing out a McGold Card for three days was a dream come true. (Photo: Josie Maida)

As my time with my McGold Card came to a close, I felt so thankful for the experience I'd had. It pushed me out of my drive-through go-to comfort zone and, even more importantly, it helped me build new memories with friends and family around our favorite meals together.

