I test fashion for a living — these booty-lifting leggings are a wardrobe MVP, plus other must-haves

As someone who writes about fashion and beauty products for a living, I’ve tested my fair share of clothing and accessories. I've decked out my closet with the best fashion finds: everything from comfortable shoes to flattering swimsuits and pretty much everything in between. After trying so many items over the years, I've become pretty good at spotting which ones are wardrobe-worthy and which pieces are a waste of money.

From a slimming pair of leggings to a strapless bra made for breezy spring and summer dresses, these are the tried-and-true favorites you don't want to miss. Keep reading to browse my fashion finds of the week.

Spanx Spanx Booty Boost Leggings with Pockets I've been obsessed with these leggings since the first time I tried them on. Designed with the brand’s signature sculpting performance fabric, these have a built-in booty lift that makes my backside look great! The side pocket is deep enough to hold my cell phone, keys and cash, but it’s discreet and barely visible if I have nothing in it. Along with the bum-lift capabilities, I love how breathable and sweat-wicking these are. But my favorite part is the high waistband that sucks me in and doesn’t slide down. These even made our Best Leggings with Pockets roundup. Certain sizes are sold out, so if you can't find yours, check out the Booty Boost Leggings without pockets — they're just as flattering and comfortable. $118 at Spanx

Cariuma Cariuma OCA Low Sneakers I tested a pair of these after seeing Helen Mirren was a fan of the cute kicks, and I've been wearing them non-stop ever since. They look just as good with jeans or leggings as they do dressed up with a cute dress or tailored trousers. I’ve worn them practically everywhere, including around town on errands, out to dinner and even to the office. They're also insanely comfortable, and I love that they're made with eco-friendly materials. For every pair you buy, the company will plant 10 trees, so you can really feel good about your purchase. $85 at Cariuma

Beis Beis The Weekender Bag I'm always shocked by how much this bag holds every time I use it. Just this past week, I was able to stuff four to five days' worth of clothes into the roomy main compartment when I stayed over at my sister's house. Plus, it has a separate bottom zippered compartment for heavy items like shoes or books. I love that it has side pockets for stuff I need to grab often, and the padded shoulder strap makes it easy to carry. $108 at Beis

Kizik Kizik Athens Sneakers Another sneaker that recently made my rotation? These cute kicks from Kizik. After seeing that these had nearly 30,000 reviews, I knew I needed to give them a try. They may look like your average lace-up sneaker, but they're designed to slip on and off hands-free thanks to a structured heel cup that keeps the sneaker's shape and prevents it from curling in. These are probably the most structured, supportive sneakers I've ever worn, and they offer great traction. $129 at Kizik

Wacoal Wacoal Red Carpet Convertible Strapless Bra I love this smoothing bra, one of our picks for the best strapless bras on the market because it uses molded cups and light foam padding to provide a nice, natural shape. The back and sides have boning and gripper strips to help keep the bra in place, so I’ve been able to comfortably wear it for hours without having to adjust it. Bonus: It comes with straps, so you can add them when you need extra support. The bra can be worn conventionally, halter-style or criss-crossed in the back, making it a great option under strappy or strapless tops and dresses. $76 at Nordstrom

Amazon Teva Original Universal Sandal Not only do these sandals offer pain-free wear, but the sleek, minimalist design allows me to pair them with tons of different looks. The polyester straps are super-soft against the skin and haven't dug in or given me blisters once, even on a 20,000-step sightseeing day. The sandals are fully adjustable and have a contoured footbed for added comfort. You'll find them — and plenty more options — on our list of the most comfortable sandals. $51 at Amazon

Bloomingdale's Longchamp Large Le Pliage Bag I've wanted a Longchamp tote since Kate Middleton was first spotted with one years ago, but I didn't take the plunge until recently. My old travel tote's strap broke, and I needed one to bring on a Europe trip that would fit underneath my plane seat. This stylish green option did just the trick. I was able to fit all my travel essentials inside and still had room to fit in a few souvenirs on the trip home. It was comfortable enough to wear while walking around sightseeing, and I was able to slip the straps over my suitcase handle, making travel days easier. $155 at Bloomingdale's