I spy some popular invisible ink pens that belong in the kids' stockings this year — get a pack on sale for $9

Still need some gifts for your kids, grandkids, nieces and nephews? More specifically, gifts they won't toss aside as soon as they open them? We've got the goods: Maleden Invisible Ink Pens. These top-sellers are super popular among Yahoo readers this year, and for good reason. Creating cryptic messages is loads of fun for both kids and the — ahem — young at heart, they don't make a mess and they're affordable to boot. Plus, revealing what you've jotted down using the cap's built-in UV light is ridiculously satisfying. Get a pack (or five!) while they're on sale at Amazon.

Oh, and for even more gift ideas for the whole family, be sure to check out our roundup of the best stocking stuffers.

Why is this a good holiday deal?

Stocking stuffers should ideally cost well below $30, so at just $9 for a six-pack, this set fits the bill. And not only that, this is also one of the lowest prices we've seen all year, so we recommend snagging them while they're 40% off!

Why do I need this?

Trending gifts for kids seem to change by the minute, but invisible ink? That magic will stand the test of time. What's great about the Maleden Invisible Ink Pens is that they come with batteries, so the little ones will be able to start playing with them right out of the package. Plus, they come in different colors, so each child can have their own should you decide to divvy them up. (Just note, the ink color is the same across the board.) Best of all, they allow kids to use their imaginations, keeping them entertained free of any screen time.

According to the brand, the ink can be used on practically any surface, from paper to clothing and beyond. And while it is permanent, it's also washable. We'll take invisible ink scribbles on our walls over purple Sharpie any day!

Invisible ink pens are just as cool now as they were when we were kids. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

With over 6,000 perfect ratings from Amazon customers, the Maleden Invisible Ink Pens are a huge hit among gift givers and recipients alike.

"Fun, fun and more fun for kids!" exclaimed one excited shopper. "I used these pens on Christmas gift tags. [My] grandkids needed the secret light to see the names on [the] tags. They had a blast!"

And they're not just for kids. "I bought the Maleden Invisible Ink Pens for my four grandkids and they all love to use them to write secret messages," wrote another five-star reviewer. "I have to admit, at 66 years old I kinda like using them too."

"The pen set has brought a whole new level of fun and excitement to our family's games and activities," raved a final fan. "My kids and I have been enjoying endless hours of spy-themed adventures and mystery-solving missions. ... It's been a fantastic way to keep them engaged and entertained, especially during playdates and rainy days indoors" Their one note? "The invisible ink works best on plain white paper or light-colored surfaces. When used on dark or heavily textured paper, the writing may not be as clear or visible under the UV light."

Another affordable classic? The Original Slinky!

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

VacLife Portable Air Compressor $22 $45 Save $23 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Hotor Car Trash Can $10 $14 Save $4 See at Amazon

Nexpow 2000A Peak Car Jump Starter $80 $100 Save $20 with Prime See at Amazon

DBPower Portable Car Jump Starter $42 $79 Save $38 with coupon See at Amazon

Vacuums

Inse Corded Stick Vacuum $60 $250 Save $190 with coupon See at Amazon

ThisWorx Car Vacuum $26 $40 Save $14 with Prime See at Amazon

Devoac I8 Corded Stick Vacuum $63 $80 Save $17 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Black + Decker PowerSeries+ Cordless Vacuum $99 $150 Save $51 See at Amazon

Yeedi Robot Vacuum $110 $300 Save $190 with coupon See at Amazon

Inse Cordless Vacuum $150 $200 Save $50 with coupon See at Amazon

Kitchen

Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set $130 $345 Save $215 See at Amazon

Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker $50 $100 Save $50 See at Amazon

Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $14 $30 Save $16 See at Amazon

Brita Water Filter Pitcher $17 $24 Save $7 See at Amazon

Owala FreeSip Water Bottle With Straw $23 $28 Save $5 See at Amazon

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $240 $330 Save $90 See at Amazon

Home

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater $27 $60 Save $33 with coupon See at Amazon

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, Queen, Set of 2 $37 $61 Save $24 with coupon See at Amazon

Eddie Bauer Reversible Throw Blanket $14 $30 Save $15 See at Amazon

LuxClub Sheet Set, Queen $30 $57 Save $27 with coupon See at Amazon

Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, 2-Pack $30 $66 Save $36 See at Amazon

Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $10 $17 Save $7 See at Amazon