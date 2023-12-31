I shop for a living and thsi $25 smart measuring tape is the most exciting gadget I've found to help with my health resolutions

I cannot believe I found this gadget today. It was total kismet and just what I need to kickstart my New Year's resolutions. See, the pandemic was not kind to my waistline and I’m finally committing to taking care of it. I wasn’t even looking for it this morning, but when I opened Amazon, this smart measuring tape from Renpho jumped out at me like it knew I needed it — and it's on sale for just $25.

Why is it a good deal?

If you're like most of us, a new year means a fresh start on our health goals. Getting the right aids to help us reach those goals is priceless, and this gadget can give you the right motivation to meet those targets.

Why do I need this?

I’ve gotten a bit softer over the past few years. I won't tell you just how bad it's gotten, but let’s just say my slouchy ‘90s jeans aren’t very slouchy anymore. So for my New Year’s resolution, I decided to at least try to get back to my mid-pandemic weight (my pre-pandemic weight is a bit too ambitious). As a part of my resolution, I gave up dessert (I love dessert) and ramped up my workout routine (I don’t love working out). I’m doing great and feeling great, but the number on my scale hasn’t budged. My exercise routine is hard, as is going without sugar, so you can imagine how disappointing it is to see the number stay the same. I couldn’t find my measuring tape this morning, but this one found me — and it looks pretty promising.

This is a retractable tape measure, but it also has a little hook on one end so that you can measure the circumference of your waist, arms or thighs accurately without someone else’s help — that's a HUGE deal for people who live alone.

The measuring tape also connects to an app that tracks your measurements (if you have the Renpho scale, you already have the app). If you're serious about making changes, this can be really helpful in seeing just how much progress you've made. Remember that muscle is heavier than fat, so even if you're not gaining weight, you may be getting more fit and losing inches rather than pounds. It's also fun to watch the numbers go down.

With nearly 16,000 five-star ratings, this one's a no-brainer. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

This gadget has nearly 16,000 five-star ratings — and they said everything I needed to know before adding it to my shopping cart.

"It does solve a major problem most people have when measuring their own body: reading the tape accurately," reported a rave reviewer. "The ability to attach the end of the tape to an anchor point and then draw it back in until it's taut is important because it's not easy to do with paper or fabric tape. I'm happy with this measuring device just for the simple fact it makes it easier to get accurate measurements."

"I have been trying to lose weight and I love how this product makes it so easy to measure myself without help," shared a five-star fan. "It keeps track on my phone so I can easily look up my previous measurements. As a bonus, I can add many profiles to my phone, as a seamstress it is great to be able to have my clients measurement profiles on my phone."

"I rechecked with a 'regular' tape measure afterward and the measurements were the same," wrote another happy shopper. "I love it so much that I talked my sister-in-law into getting one too."

"I am thrilled to be able to measure myself on a long weight loss journey I am starting," gushed a five-star fan. "I had no idea what the measurements were and was embarrassed to ask for a friend to see those numbers. The only potential downside for some may be the tape only goes to 60 inches. Larger folks will likely not benefit from this purchase until they lose some weight. That said, I consider this a revolutionary tool for the health-conscious. Paired with the Renpho scale and the app one gets the most benefits. I am glad I bought it!"

Want a full digital kit for your 2024 weight loss journey? The Renpho smart scale is also on sale.

Amazon Renpho Smart Scale $22 $35 Save $13 This digital scale measures 13 biometrics, including body fat, muscle mass and BMI. Want to track your progress? You can sync it with your phone via its app, where you can store all your measurements. $22 at Amazon

"This scale is great! It is accurate, has a low profile construction, and the mobile app is great," shared a satisfied shopper. "Once paired and setup in the app, to weigh in all you have to do is open the app on your phone and step on the scale! It quickly and seamlessly imports the data into your app on the phone in seconds. I was afraid I would have to pair the phone to the scale over and over, but never have had to!"

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

