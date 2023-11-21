I shop for a living and these are the Black Friday deals under $50 I'm telling my friends about

An avalanche of Black Friday deals is already coming in — and they do not disappoint. As a shopping editor, I've combed through hundreds of jaw-dropping deals to find the absolute best bang for my buck and I'm going straight for the less-than-$50 deals for holiday gifts and beyond. Of course, I want to share my finds with friends so they don't have to do the work — and neither do you!

I've put a list together of all the best Black Friday deals under $50 that I think you'll want to jump on, like a Black+Decker space heater for $20, a set of Staub baking dishes for over 40% off and Levi's jeans for $36 (nearly 50% off) — and that's just a taste. Ready to start clicking?

Electronics deals

Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite $16 $30 Save $14 Unlock a complete HD experience! The Fire TV Stick Lite is a fabulous introduction to the Fire TV Universe. It's backed by 42,000+ five-star fans and enables you to upgrade your TV-watching situation. It's easy to set up and lets you watch shows and movies on Hulu, Netflix or whatever streaming service you want to try out. $16 at Amazon

Baseus Baseus Wireless Earbuds $21 $50 Save $29 with coupon These water-resistant earbuds feature active noise cancellation and if you know you're going to be away from charging stations for a while, the case carries a whopping 140 hours of life. For reference, that's about 3,000 songs or 75 movies. You'll get eight hours of charge from each earbud, and then you can fully charge the case in just 1.5 hours to top it off. Save $29 with coupon $21 at Amazon

YunQiDeer YunQiDeer Frameo Digital Picture Frame $46 $100 Save $54 This is a bonkers deal to get the most out of the pictures you take on your phone. It has a 10.1-inch frame and through the app, you can auto-rotate pictures and even display 15-second videos, thanks to the 16 GB of storage that it comes with. $46 at Amazon

JBL JBL Go 3 Eco Portable Speaker $30 $50 Save $20 The folks at JBL have perfected the art of portable Bluetooth-compatible speakers they making an effort to save the planet with the JBL Go 3 Eco. This ultra-portable Bluetooth speaker (stocking stuffer sized!) is waterproof and made with 90% post-consumer recycled plastic and 100% recycled fabric on the speaker grille and it rocks just as well as JBL's other favorite speakers. $30 at Amazon

Home and Kitchen

Nordstrom Staub Ceramic 2-Piece Rectangular Baking Dish Set $50 $90 Save $40 Add this set of baking dishes to your kitchen collection and you may never want to eat out again. Staub makes some of the best cookware in the business and the design is both classic and chic (they're made in France!) which means they transition from oven to table beautifully. This deal gets you a 7.5 x 6-inch and 10.5 x 7.5-inch that nest inside each other for easy storage — all for over 40% off. $50 at Nordstrom

Walmart Black and Decker Personal Desktop Ceramic Heater $20 $42 Save $22 For the family member who does carpentry work out of the garage or gets chilly in their home office, a space heater can be a thoughtful gift that provides comfort (and saves money on electric bills). This Black and Decker version has a safety overheat setting, four temperature choices and is light enough to tote from room to room. Take this reviewer's word for it: "This little heater will heat up your small space in a flash! It also keeps an average-sized bedroom extra cozy." And at over 50% off, it's a great value for your money. $20 at Walmart

CamelBak CamelBak Horizon 20oz Tumbler $14 $25 Save $11 If you love having hot coffee to sip on in the winter but don't have the luxury of sitting next to your mug warmer, this insulated stainless steel tumbler from CamelBak is a darn good solution. No need to gulp down your latte before it gets cold — and it keeps your cold bevs cold longer than a regular glass as well. $14 at Amazon

Clothing and shoes

Nordstrom Rack Sperry Saltwater Duck Boot $42 $120 Save $78 These aren't the topsiders that we love from Sperry, but the brand has been around for over 80 years, Sperry definitely knows a little something about the preppy aesthetic, rain or shine. These classic preppy duck boots are waterproof and warm, thanks to the thick fleece lining. Bring it on, winter! $42 at Nordstrom Rack

ANRABESS Anrabess Oversized Turtleneck Sweater $30 $50 Save $20 This sassy sweater will be the one you reach for on cozy days. Effortless and oversized with a soft knit material that's both lightweight and warm, it has a unique eye-catching cut and comes in 27 different colors. $30 at Amazon

Beauty

Nicebay Nicebay Hair Straightener Brush $33 $134 Save $101 with coupon If you're still struggling with a blow dryer in one hand and a brush in the other, allow us to introduce you to the wonders of the blow dry brush. Grab this one while you still can: The Nicebay Hair Straightener Brush is currently 74% off, plus there's an extra $5 off coupon. Save $101 with coupon $33 at Amazon

CosRx CosRx Snail Mucin $14 $25 Save $11 With over 46,000 rave reviews from verified shoppers, this serum has a massive fan base — many of whom rave about how hydrated and bright their skin feels after use. $14 at Amazon

Ulta dpHUE ACV Daily Scalp Serum $29 $49 Save $20 We all want to hang on to our hair just a little longer than it lets us. This apple cider vinegar serum claims to help with that by soothing, nourishing and hydrating your scalp, as well as exfoliating and unclogging hair follicles. $29 at Ulta

How we find and select deals: Our deal-hunting team of award-winning writers and editors are seasoned experts in their fields (tech, style, home, beauty), many with 20+ years of experience. This team works diligently to bring you the best sales, deals and price drops. Our unbiased experts maintain strict editorial integrity: We only feature items we believe will save you money. Here’s more on how we select deals for our Black Friday and Cyber Monday coverage.