I get paid to test kitchen products and can confirm: Oprah's favorite Beast Blender is the best way to kick off the New Year

Is 2024 the year of the smoothie? If your New Year's resolutions involve consuming more nutrients, getting them via a milkshake-esque beverage is probably the most enjoyable way to do so. Of course, juice bars are expensive, so if you want to make smoothies at home, you'll need the right machine. As someone who gets paid to test and write about kitchen products, I'm always on the hunt for appliances that are worth the space they take up. If they perform well and are on the smaller side, all the better! Well, I'm happy to report that when it comes to blenders, I've found one that checks off all the right boxes: The Beast Blender. Not only am I a fan of this compact, aesthetically pleasing blitzer, but it also made Oprah's Favorite Things list in 2021. 'Nuff said! If you're hoping to incorporate more smoothies and soups into your life this year, keep reading to see why the Beast belongs in your kitchen.

A+ aesthetics

What sets the Beast Blender apart from the rest? For starters, it's absolutely gorgeous. "Can you believe this is a blender? It's almost too chic!" said Oprah, and I have to agree. Upon unpacking the blender, I knew this was an appliance I wanted to have on my counter at all times. I got it in gray, the only color currently available at Amazon, though you can also get it in white or black directly from Beast Blender. Its slim design doesn't take up much space at all, and it has a sleek hourglass shape that sets it apart from bulkier models. Plus, I love the look of its scalloped edges, which actually serve a purpose (more on that below). It's so pretty that you'll start looking for reasons to use it — hey, maybe this is one year you'll actually be able to keep your resolutions!

Form and function

Oprah added: "But it doesn't just look good — it really performs. It was created by the same guy who made the NutriBullet, so you know it's genius. The ribbed design helps ensure a smoother blend." Smoother is right. I was stunned the first time I tried making a smoothie using frozen fruit and saw how quickly and effortlessly it whizzed everything into a thick yet velvety consistency. I got the same result when blitzing up ingredients for a vegetable-based sauce, and homemade salad dressings also come together in a snap.

One cool feature is its internal temperature gauge, which makes sure hot foods and liquids don't overheat as they're being blended. Safety first!

Utensil holder for scale: The Beast Blender is a lean, mean, blitzing machine! (Photo: Britt Ross/Yahoo Life)

Easy to use

I'll be the first to admit I'm not great with gadgets that have a zillion settings. Luckily for me, the Beast has just two buttons: A power button in the back and a button in the front that lets you pulse for a chunkier consistency or run the blender when it's ethereally smooth you're going for. Oh, and you don't have to hold your finger on it for the latter — just hold it in for a second and let it go. The front button also lets you know when it's ready to mix by changing colors. If the top blending vessel isn't securely fastened, for instance, it won't work until everything is properly aligned.

Note that this isn't the blender you want if you're looking to make batches of frozen margaritas for a crowd. I love the fact that it's compact, but at most, you'll be able to get two (maybe three) drinks out of it at a time. For comparison, the Beast has a 33.8-ounce blending vessel; this Ninja blender has a 72-ounce capacity.

Extra(s), extra(s)!

The model Oprah featured on her list includes some additional goodies, like an infusion water bottle. "It comes with a hydration system, allowing you to blend fruits and veggies to create fancy, spa-like water, too," she wrote. Plus, there's another mini vessel for bringing your creation on the go (my more basic model only included this one as an extra). The screw-on lid works with any of the drinking vessels and even has a handle for easy carrying. Not too shabby considering the whole shebang costs less than $200 — take that, Vitamix!

Oprah's Favorite Things list never lets us down, and the Beast Blender is no exception. (Getty Images/Amazon)

Though I'd like to think Oprah and I have a sort of kindred bond over our love of the Beast Blender, we're far from being its only fans. Here's what some five-star Amazon customers had to say:

"This thing IS a beast!" exclaimed a happy shopper. "And it’s a beautiful beast. I’ve had every small type of blender on the market, and this blows all of them out of the water with regard to efficiency. I love that it has a pulse mode too. I was considering a Vitamix, but no more! It’s quiet, compact and sturdy. And it’s so pretty that you can leave it out on your counter."

"God-mode blending," wrote another impressed reviewer. "The smoothies I used to make were pretty thick and somewhat clumpy, more of an ice cream consistency. This one can be made entirely of frozen fruit and liquid and still blend to a very chuggable consistency. I've made smoothies, pasta sauces and eggnog and haven't had an issue with anything so far. It makes a bit more than a Nutribullet single-serve, so it's great when making smoothies for my partner and me."

"Love my new blender," raved a final fan. "I’ve had the Beast Blender for a few months and use it almost every day for smoothies (and occasionally to purée). It is quieter and works better than other similar blenders." Their one qualm? "The cup it comes with has ridges, which is a little harder to clean, but overall not a big complaint."

