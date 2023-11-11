'I can't get the smile off my face': Tech fans love this drone — and it's over $400 off
Everyone has that one person on their holiday gift list who has everything — and maybe you're that person. Either way, the DJI Avata is a fantastic (and indulgent) gift, coming in at a solid $1,000. That's an all-time low price for this high-end model. It's more than $400 off the normal price, too! Our own Rick Broida wrote a full review of the drone for you to check out. Hint: it's not for kids.
Strap on the goggles and you'll feel like you're in the pilot's seat for the drone. With 4K video, a wide field of view, and powerful controls, this is a drone for the operator that wants to take flying to the next level.
Why is this a good deal?
Drones are always pricey, but they also tend to be a situation of "you get what you pay for." DJI is a well-known and trusted company, and this is the lowest price on record for the DJI Avata. Besides the drone itself, you get a pair of goggles that let you "see" through the eyes of the drone for first-person piloting and control.
Why do I need this?
If you enjoy flying drones, this drone is probably a step up. You can capture 4K footage thanks to the new camera system, and it offers a 155-degree field of view with flagship stabilization. In other words, you can see a lot and the footage will be steady, even if you're zooming around corners. And speaking of zooming around corners, the built-in propeller guard means that a light tap against an object won't result in an immediate crash.
The drone can fly for up to 18 minutes at a time, with a range of a whopping 10 kilometers. That's a huge amount of distance for a drone to fly and part of what sets the DJI Avata apart from the rest.
It can operate in a wide range of temperatures, all the way from 14 degrees Fahrenheit all the way up to 104 degrees. If you want to capture great video year-round, then it helps to have a drone that can handle extreme temperatures.
What reviewers say
"You need to download an app to your phone and you need to have your phone plugged into the goggles to activate the GPS feature (cables included) other than that it’s pretty much plug-and-play straight out the box. The goggles are absolutely fantastic and give you an amazing flying experience. The hand controller is very intuitive and not only super simple to use, but once you get used to it you’ll really love it," one fan wrote.
"What are you waiting for?" said another fan. "The Avata is my fourth purchase, and I have to say it is by far and away more fun than any other drone I’ve ever flown. Get the Fly More kit. As a matter of fact, you should probably buy two fly more kits. It is that much fun to fly."
"I can't get the smile off my face!" raved another happy shopper.
This drone has a huge range, decent flight time, and protections to keep it safe from clumsy flying.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
