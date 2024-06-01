Hyperice promo codes, coupons, and deals for June 2024

Check out our exclusive Hyperice coupon codes and discounts on massage guns, foam rollers, and more.

For high-quality massage guns that relieve stress and sore muscles, Hyperice is one of our favorite brands out there.

What is Hyperice?

As one of our favorite recovery technology brands, Hyperice makes some of the best massage guns, smart foam rollers, and high-tech wearable heating pads we’ve tested. Hyperice equipment can help relieve sore muscles after exercising, release tension from sitting at a desk all day, and even improve your meditation skills.

Are Hyperice massage guns really worth it?

We tested the Hyperice Hypervolt 2 massage gun and love it!

Hyperice makes some of the best massage guns we’ve tested. The Hypervolt 2 is a powerful option that’s great for full-body work. It has three speed settings and comes with five attachments so you can target a variety of muscle groups with one device.

For those who want a more compact option, the Hypervolt Go 2 is for you. It’s smaller than the Hypervolt 2, but still a mighty contender. Like the Hypervolt 2, it has three speed settings. Its motor is slightly less powerful, but given how intense of a massage this device can still give, it’s not a dealbreaker. It only comes with two attachments, but you can purchase extras on the Hyperice website.

Both massage guns connect to the Hyperice app via Bluetooth, where you can find preset warm-up, cool-down, and maintenance sessions. The virtual sessions are useful for anyone who is new to the massage gun game, and can help you get the most out of your device.

Should I use Hyperice coupon codes?

Unless you hate saving money, yes, you should absolutely use Hyperice coupon codes. High-tech recovery equipment can be expensive, and these Hyperice discounts are a safe and reliable way to save on massage guns, meditation tools, and other fitness recovery equipment.

