Hydro Flasks are a gift for all seasons, and they're on sale at Amazon right now

Big, bigger, biggest: Drink in the deals on Hydro Flasks and check some names off that shopping list. (Photos: Amazon)

When it comes to holiday gift shopping, there's no shortage of seasonal items that'll bring a smile to the face of a lucky recipient. But how much better to find a gift that someone can use year round. Even better: one that subtly nudges them to go outside for some exercise and/or fresh air. Something they can use while freezing their buns off at a football game and to stay cool and hydrated during a sweltering summer hike. Something like a double-insulated, stainless steel–lined vacuum beverage container. Well, check it out: All manner of Hydro Flask products are now on sale at Amazon. Here are some of our faves.

Quick Overview Hydro Flask Vacuum Insulated Flask $19 $25 Save $6 $19 at Amazon

Hydro Flask 24 oz. Standard Mouth Water Bottle $26 $35 Save $9 $26 at Amazon

128 Oz. Oasis — Rain $87 $125 Save $37 $87 at Amazon

Yes, the word flask suggests clandestine booze-sipping. And, well, no judgment here, you do you, but this diminutive (at 10 ounces) vessel is also great for a wine-sipping beach confab with friends, not to mention that it will also keep your morning joe, afternoon chamomile and evening cocoa piping hot. There are eight colors available at this price.

"Love my little flask," said this all-temperature advocate. "This is the perfect size cup for travel, camping, etc. It definitely keeps my cold beverages cold and my tea nice and hot for hours. I’m so happy with this purchase!!"

If there's a standard bearer for the Hydro Flask line, it's probably this 24-ounce variety. Its slim profile makes it a cinch to toss into a backpack, car beverage holder, even an interior jacket pocket. It'll keep things cold and hot for 24 and 12 hours, respectively. That's no mean feat. Features the patented Flex Strap and Flex Cap.

"I like this so much I had to get another one!" confessed a marine-minded maven who owns this model in Seagrass and Starfish. "I love this bottle not only because it’s great at keeping drinks cold or hot, but the design is SO smooth! The color? Oh my gosh, it’s so pretty! Definitely recommend."

Hydro Flask 128 Oz. Oasis — Rain $87 $125 Save $37 That's not a weather forecast up there in the title; it's the name of the cool blue number you're looking at. This also comes in black, indigo and olive, for a few dollars more. $87 at Amazon

This big boy is the one you want for a long day at the work site, a multiple-hour two-person hike or a day at the beach. With a full gallon's capacity, you can load it up straight with cold water or the bev of your choice, or chuck in some ice cubes to really keep things chill.

"This is the ultimate jug," said one happy hydrator. "I need ice water that tastes good, away from home. This jug plays three major roles. 1: Camping — ice water, all weekend for two. 2: Weekends away (hotel, for example) where you can't get tasty water. 3: Afternoon with my kids and dog at the park. They each need a ton."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.