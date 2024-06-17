‘Hydration is key’: Tips to keep pets safe as summer temps soar

If you’re feeling the heat, think about how hot your pet can get in this weather.

The Animal Rescue League of Boston is urging the public to watch out for pets and other animals as temperatures are expected to soar this week.

Above all, never leave your pet alone in a parked car, even with the air conditioner on or the windows cracked, the group advised.

It is illegal in Massachusetts to keep an animal confined in a vehicle during extreme hot or cold conditions, and when a weather advisory is issued, it is also illegal to keep dogs tethered for longer than five hours in a 24-hour period.

Safety measures for dogs in the heat

Dogs also cannot be tethered outdoors between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., unless for not more than 15 minutes and when the owner/keeper is present, according to the Animal Rescue League.

The ARL offered more tips to keep pets safe and healthy:

Prevention is always your best bet. Whenever possible, leave your pet at home in a cool, low-humidity, and temperature-regulated room.

If your pet must be outdoors, find a shady spot with ample air flow to prevent overheating.

Hydration is key, so keep a bowl of cold water accessible at all times.

Limit exercise to the morning or evening hours when temperatures are at their coolest. Aside from the heat, the high humidity can cause respiratory issues for animals, particularly short-snouted animals like pugs.

For more safety tips, visit arlboston.org.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

