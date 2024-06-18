HVAC repair cost: A comprehensive guide

Content is created by CNN Underscored’s team of editors who work independently from the CNN newsroom. When you buy through links on our site, CNN and its syndication partners may earn a commission. Learn more

WendellandCarolyn/iStockphoto

A home’s HVAC system includes air conditioners, heat pumps and furnaces that regulate the indoor temperature and keep you comfortable. Like any part of your home, if something goes wrong with your HVAC system, your mind goes straight to HVAC repair cost.

If you’re wondering how much HVAC repair costs in your area, you’re asking a good question. Several factors impact that wide cost range, and location is a big one.

Average HVAC repair cost

While HVAC maintenance costs may run as little as $75 to $200, the average HVAC repair cost range is $243 to $1,567. The nationwide average HVAC repair cost is $351. More extensive damage that requires replacing parts costs up to $3,000.

“When deciding to make a repair versus replace, the most important thing is a detailed and understandable evaluation of your HVAC system by an experienced professional,” said Michael Stewart, the HVAC director at Heritage Home Services in Tewksbury, Massachusetts. “Based upon the findings, the right and comfortable decision can be made.”

Fortunately, the average HVAC repair cost is much more manageable than an HVAC replacement cost. The best HVAC companies in your area can help you make the right decision for your HVAC system and navigate HVAC repair costs.

Understanding HVAC repair cost

Not all HVAC repairs are equal. While an HVAC repair cost calculator is an excellent way to estimate a project’s cost, it’s impossible to say exactly how much you’ll spend without knowing your system’s specific needs.

Labor

The average HVAC contractor charges between $85 and $183 an hour. HVAC repair costs per hour can fluctuate, however, depending on where you live, the severity of the issue and the time of year.

If you need emergency assistance — for instance, if your air conditioning has gone out in a heatwave or your furnace stops working in a polar vortex — expect to pay a higher labor rate. HVAC contractors may charge as much as $143 to $285 per hour in emergencies.

Likewise, HVAC contractors often charge higher rates when they are in high demand during the winter and summer.

Location

Different climates demand different HVAC systems. Not only may someone in New York have a more complicated HVAC system than someone in Texas, but labor costs are also higher due to the higher cost of living. As such, the average HVAC repair cost in New York is higher than the average cost in Texas.

Parts

HVAC systems have many intricate parts, each of which can cause the entire system to malfunction if it does not work correctly. That’s why regular HVAC maintenance is essential. Ensuring these parts run smoothly and catching potential problems before they happen can save you a lot of money.

This is what you can expect to pay for some of the most common replacement parts.

HVAC repair cost by part

Source: Angi

Type of unit

The typical HVAC system includes an air conditioner and a heater. A heater may be a furnace, a boiler or a heat pump. Sometimes, the A/C and heating units are built together; sometimes, they’re separate. Regardless, the type of HVAC unit impacts how much you can expect to pay in HVAC repair costs.

Here’s what you may pay depending on the type of unit.

HVAC repair cost by unit type

Source: Angi

Factors that impact HVAC repair cost

The average HVAC repair cost varies significantly depending on the project. But several other important factors may impact HVAC repair costs, including:

Accessibility

The harder your HVAC system is to access, the more you can expect to pay in HVAC repair costs per hour. However, if a technician charges a flat rate or it’s a regular maintenance checkup, that shouldn’t add to the price.

Age and condition of the system

Replacing an old or inefficient HVAC system may make more sense than continually repairing it. Your HVAC technician can advise you on the cost of replacement versus repairing your old system.

“Purchasing a higher quality gas-powered furnace and performing proper maintenance can result in a life of 15 to 17 years for the unit. A system without proper maintenance or lower quality may only last 10 to 12 years,” said Heritage Home Services’ Stewart. “We recommend that once a system reaches 10 years old in either of those scenarios, a greater consideration for replacement is likely.”

Time of year

HVAC contractors are most in demand during the winter and summer months. You can expect to pay more during these times.

Type of system

Air conditioning units are more complex than heating units, which makes them generally more expensive to repair than furnaces, boilers or heat pumps. As we documented above, costs vary significantly depending on which parts within the system need repair.

Warranty

Most HVAC systems come with a warranty. If the system is still under the manufacturer’s warranty, they should replace it while you pay for labor. A home warranty also covers HVAC.

You could also purchase a maintenance plan from your HVAC service company, usually costing between $121 and $196 annually. Signing up for a maintenance contract typically entitles you to priority scheduling, reduced fees and repair discounts.

Not only will this cover routine maintenance, prolonging the need for costly replacements, but it could save you hundreds or even thousands of dollars, depending on the terms and the problems with your HVAC.

You could also purchase an HVAC home warranty plan for between $312 and $1,054 per year, which may also cover HVAC repair costs up to a certain amount.

Additional factors of HVAC repair costs

You may encounter additional HVAC repair costs beyond what we’ve already covered, including:

Ductwork

Repairing ducts is one thing, but switching from a ductless mini-split AC system to central air requires new ducts built throughout the house. Adding ducts costs an average of between $4 and $22 per linear square foot.

Permits

You don’t need permits to maintain or repair existing HVAC components. But if you’re replacing the HVAC system, you’ll have to pay for a permit. Usually, a contractor will do this for you and include it in their invoice.

Other repairs

A basic HVAC maintenance visit can turn into a much larger project. An initial HVAC repair may uncover more significant damage. It’s critical to build flexibility into your budget whenever possible in case other repairs are needed after the annual inspection or a minor HVAC repair.

HVAC repair vs. replacement costs

HVAC repair costs vary significantly depending on factors like the labor involved, the type of unit and the parts required to complete the project. Most of the time, the average HVAC repair cost is well below the HVAC replacement cost. That said, HVAC systems don’t last forever, and at some point, it won’t make sense to keep paying to repair an old system.

If the system is old, in poor condition or will need many parts replaced to work as it should, you may want to consider replacement costs:

A new or replacement air conditioning system costs $6,050 on average .

A new or replacement furnace costs $4,267 on average .

A new or replacement heat pump costs $5,200 on average.

“If you have a system that’s over 12 years old and you’re looking at repairs that are going to be over $2,000 or $2,500, when you replace the system it’s going to be more efficient and save you money in the long run,” said Tim Flynn, the owner of Winters Home Services in Watertown, Massachusetts. He added, “Most people don’t drive 14-year-old cars. But if they don’t stop driving that car, they won’t put more money into it.”

Weighing DIY HVAC repair vs. hiring a professional

Simple HVAC repair and maintenance, like replacing the air filter or installing a new smart thermostat, are doable for most homeowners. Unless you’re a professional working on your own home, however, you should hire someone for more complicated work.

HVAC systems have many parts, and many of them are easy for an inexperienced homeowner to break or displace, causing more significant issues. The average homeowner won’t have access to necessary components at the regular hardware store.

If your system is under warranty, you may be required to hire professionals for maintenance and repairs. Overall, it’s not worth the trouble or risk of doing anything beyond the most basic HVAC repair yourself.

Ask friends, family and neighbors for referrals or read reviews online to find the best HVAC services near you. Always get several quotes to find the best deal for your project.

How to save money on HVAC repair

Here are a few tips to help you keep your HVAC repair costs below the national average:

Keep up with annual maintenance: The best way to avoid costly repairs or replacements is to get your HVAC system regularly inspected. This will reduce the frequency and likelihood of malfunctioning components and extend the system’s lifespan.

Do it yourself: Most HVAC repairs are too complicated for the average homeowner, but doing simple things yourself — like replacing the thermostat or changing the air filter — could save you a few hundred dollars per year.

Get multiple quotes: The easiest way to save on any home improvement project is by shopping around for quotes. Comparing prices and reviews helps you find the best price and gives you negotiating leverage if you feel strongly about hiring one company but want them to bring their quote down.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed price at the time of publication.

For more CNN news and newsletters create an account at CNN.com