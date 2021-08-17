This car charger can juice up your phone in minutes — and it's $10 at Amazon, today only: 'Near warp speeds'

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Just 10 bucks for this? That's no hustle — it's a Hussell! (Photo: Amazon)

If you own an older car, chances are it’s not equipped to perform modern tasks like charging a smartphone on the go. Thankfully, there are a ton of high-quality USB car chargers on Amazon, and we found a particularly great one at a great price.

We’re willing to bet that the Hussell USB Car Charger Adapter — on sale for $10 (down from $18) — is speedier than the wall charger that came with your phone. And shoppers seem to agree, since it has earned a five-star rating from more than 20,000 reviewers.

Powerful

The lightning fast Hussell USB Car Charger Adapter features two USB-A ports that deliver up to 30 watts of power (the charger that came with your phone offers just 5 to 7.5 watts). It even protects against over-charging, short circuiting, over-voltage, over-discharge and more. Translation: Your phone won’t get fried.

The charger is ideal for Android and Apple phones, and can be used for topping off power battery banks, tablets and GPS devices too.

"I am super impressed with this little car charger," raved a five-star reviewer. "I purchased it for a 700-plus-mile road trip this summer and was very pleased. My phone was running multiple apps including Google Maps and a podcast the entire time I drove, and my phone never went below 100 percent..."

Charge 'em if you got 'em. The smartest — and healthiest! — use ever for a car lighter. (Photo: Amazon)

Speedy

This USB car charger is fast. Those two USB-A ports deliver up to 80 percent faster speeds than traditional car chargers, and one of them uses Qualcomm Quick Charger 3.0 technology for even faster speeds. Now your phone can go from tapped out to topped up in minutes instead of hours.

"This charger did the trick," shared a satisfied Amazon shopper. "...It charges my phone at near warp speeds, far exceeding a normal car charger’s capability..."

At just 10 bucks (was $18), this Hussell USB Car Charger Adapter should go in your cart immediately.

