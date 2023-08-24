Why you can trust us
This popular car charger can juice up your phone in minutes — it's just $6

If your car doesn't have all the compatible chargers you and your devices need, don't worry. Bells and whistles aren't necessary when one easy-to-use device can get the job done, and we've foudn it: the Hussell USB Car Charger Adapter — now just $6. This little guy is speedier than the household charger that came with your phone. Just plug the Hussell into your car lighter to juice up two devices at a time on the go. Shoppers are clearly impressed: It's earned a five-star rating from over 29,000 reviewers.

HUSSELL

Hussell USB Car Charger Adapter

$6$12
Save $6 with coupon

This handy little gadget lets an older car charge up to two Android or Apple devices at the same time. Get up to 80% of a full charge in only 35 minutes.

Save $6 with coupon
$6 at Amazon

Powerful

The lightning-fast Hussell USB Car Charger Adapter features two USB ports that deliver up to six times the power of the charger that came with your phone. It even protects against over-charging and short-circuiting. Translation: Your phone won’t get fried.

The charger is ideal for Android and Apple phones and can be used for topping off battery packs, tablets and GPS devices too.

"I am super impressed with this little car charger," raved a five-star reviewer. "I purchased it for a 700-plus-mile road trip this summer and was very pleased. My phone was running multiple apps including Google Maps and a podcast the entire time I drove, and my phone never went below 100%."

Hussell USB car charger
On sale for just $6, you'll have to, um, hustle to snag one of these. (Photo: Amazon)

Speedy

This USB car charger is fast. Those two USB-A ports deliver up to 80 percent faster speeds than traditional car chargers, and one of them uses Qualcomm Quick Charger 3.0 technology for even faster speeds. Now your phone can go from tapped out to fully charged in minutes instead of hours.

"This charger did the trick," shared a satisfied Amazon shopper. "It charges my phone at near warp speeds, far exceeding a normal car charger’s capability."

At this price, the Hussell USB Car Charger Adapter should go in your cart (and your car) immediately. Don't forget to apply the on-page coupon for 30% off!

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

