This popular car charger can juice up your phone in minutes — it's just $6
If your car doesn't have all the compatible chargers you and your devices need, don't worry. Bells and whistles aren't necessary when one easy-to-use device can get the job done, and we've foudn it: the Hussell USB Car Charger Adapter — now just $6. This little guy is speedier than the household charger that came with your phone. Just plug the Hussell into your car lighter to juice up two devices at a time on the go. Shoppers are clearly impressed: It's earned a five-star rating from over 29,000 reviewers.
This handy little gadget lets an older car charge up to two Android or Apple devices at the same time. Get up to 80% of a full charge in only 35 minutes.
Powerful
The lightning-fast Hussell USB Car Charger Adapter features two USB ports that deliver up to six times the power of the charger that came with your phone. It even protects against over-charging and short-circuiting. Translation: Your phone won’t get fried.
The charger is ideal for Android and Apple phones and can be used for topping off battery packs, tablets and GPS devices too.
"I am super impressed with this little car charger," raved a five-star reviewer. "I purchased it for a 700-plus-mile road trip this summer and was very pleased. My phone was running multiple apps including Google Maps and a podcast the entire time I drove, and my phone never went below 100%."
Speedy
This USB car charger is fast. Those two USB-A ports deliver up to 80 percent faster speeds than traditional car chargers, and one of them uses Qualcomm Quick Charger 3.0 technology for even faster speeds. Now your phone can go from tapped out to fully charged in minutes instead of hours.
"This charger did the trick," shared a satisfied Amazon shopper. "It charges my phone at near warp speeds, far exceeding a normal car charger’s capability."
At this price, the Hussell USB Car Charger Adapter should go in your cart (and your car) immediately. Don't forget to apply the on-page coupon for 30% off!
Is your phone dead? No problem — this charger gives up to 4x the charging speed of traditional chargers.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:
Headphones and earbuds
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds$99$129Save $30
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds$219$249Save $30
Tozo T10 Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds$23$40Save $17 with coupon
Beats Studio3 Noise Cancelling Headphones$232$350Save $117
Ziuty Wireless Earbuds$17$30Save $13 with coupon
Soundcore by Anker P20i Wireless Earbuds$27$40Save $13
TVs
Insignia 24-inch Fire TV$65$120Save $55
TCL 32-inch Inch Roku TV$120$230Save $110
Toshiba 32-inch Fire TV$90$100Save $10
Insignia 43-inch Inch Fire TV$200$300Save $100
Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Smart TV$300$450Save $150
Tablets and tech
Sgin 15.6 Inch Laptop$330$1,400Save $1,070 with coupon
Amazon Fire TV Stick streaming device$27$55Save $28
Apple iPad (9th Generation)$280$329Save $49
JBL Xtreme 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker$200$430Save $230
Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Laptop$484$650Save $166
Jumper Laptop$280$1,000Save $720
Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet$130$190Save $60